“I’ll wait for you”, says her father to the killer

The death of model Carol Maltesi, murdered by her neighbor with hammers, left the victim’s father angry with the situation, according to the Italian network RAI. Carol was dismembered and had her body thrown off a cliff by banker Davide Fontana, who confessed to the crime and is in prison:

“I’ll wait for you when I get out of prison. No mercy for this monster. He left a six-year-old boy without his mother,” Fabio Maltesi, the victim’s father, said in a social network.

The model’s father also called Davide Fontana a “psychopath” and said he’d better “rot in jail”.

The femicide of the model that was recorded in Rescaldina, in the region of Milan, Italy, shocked the city. Carol sold erotic videos on the internet, she was murdered in January, but her body was not found until March 21.

Davide Fontana, 43, is a banker and his hobby is a gastronomy and photography blog. It was he himself who sought out the police to report the young woman’s disappearance.

erotic game

After confessing to the crime, he told police that he was participating in an “erotic game” when he killed Carol with a hammer, according to the Italian news agency Ansa.

The killer even bought a freezer to store the model’s body for about two months. David confessed that he responded to messages posing as Carol and even paid the rent on the house where the young woman lived, so as not to arouse suspicion.

“No one contacted her, just her mother, via WhatsApp, and an ex-boyfriend, also via text messages. By phone, no one,” said the assassin.

Obsession

The young woman’s ex-boyfriend, porn actor Salvatore Galdo, said that Davide was obsessed with her and that he was always surrounding the model.

“He wouldn’t let her spend time with her son. Everything she did, he got into. Carol could have come to live with me in Prague, I would have loved to.” said the ex-boyfriend to the Italian channel Rete 4.

According to investigations, the killer would have tried to get rid of the young woman’s body after dismembering her.

Davide drove about 150 km to hurl the debris off a cliff. According to the police, agents would have found the remains of a woman hidden inside black bags, but that, at that time, no one had reported her disappearance.