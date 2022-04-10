In Paris, Felipe Neto gets sick and praises the SUS: ‘Value Brazil’

posted on 04/08/2022 19:48



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Felipe Neto used social media this Friday afternoon (4/8) to complain about the public and private health system in Europe. The youtuber is in Paris and got sick. Initially, he suspected that he was contaminated with covid-19, since one of his friends who is with him tested positive, but the businessman’s exam was negative.

“I’m not better. Cheer for me”, asked the youtuber through Instagram. Felipe Neto stated that he is trying a private flight to return to Brazil and get treatment. “The situation here in France is a pity. Private hospitals are bad, public hospitals take you hours and hours to make a simple appointment. The medicines available are terrible, even dipyrone is banned here,” he complained.

The suspicion now is that Felipe Neto has influenza, but there is no confirmation. “We have the suspicion that I caught influenza, not covid. But in this country, with this health system, it will be impossible to find out”, he lamented. “Me and Bruno [Correa] We keep giving negative for covid. to Sam [Samanta Lima] it continues to be positive, but now he has almost no symptoms, only coughing. The only way to return to Brazil is with a private flight, I would never leave Sam here. I’m trying one”, said the businessman.

Earlier this Friday, Felipe Neto had already talked about how he is feeling. He said he had the worst night of his life after having a very high fever, a lot of chills, pain in his body and headache. Faced with the difficulties he has faced in getting treatment and correct diagnosis, Felipe took the opportunity to praise the public health system in Brazil. “I’ve needed a doctor in the US and now in Paris. And I saw up close the disgrace of needing care in London. Cherish Brazil”, he concluded.