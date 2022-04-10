Individual plans: Amil and APS have until April 18 to comment on the ANS decision | Economy

The National Supplementary Health Agency announced this Wednesday (6) that Amil and APS have until April 18 to comment on the precautionary measure that determined the suspension of the sale between operators and delegated responsibility for the portfolios of individual plans and relatives to Amil.

After this period, the agency will decide whether to permanently cancel the authorization granted to transfer the portfolios and whether to adopt new measures in relation to operators.

The municipality also reinforced that Amil should return to respond “in full” for the 340 thousand lives as of this Wednesdayonce the operators have been officially notified.

“The precautionary measure adopted by the ANS aims to guarantee assistance to beneficiaries, who must continue using the cards that are currently without their power when using the service network”, reinforced the ANS, in a note this Wednesday.

In a statement sent on Monday (4), the ANS stated that the decision to suspend the sale and transfer responsibility for the portfolios to Amil took place after analyzing the documentation requested from the operators.

According to the agency, in the authorization request for the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS, Amil declared that the portfolio transfer would be a simple corporate reorganization between operators of the same economic group. However, this is not what the agency verified:

“Buyers of APS shares do not have sufficient financial capacity to guarantee the economic-financial balance of the APSso that the transaction examined exposes the continuity and quality of health care due to consumers linked to the transferred portfolio at risk.

The Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation (Procon-SP) informed the g1 this Wednesday it had conversations with Amil and APS to verify if future partners had technical and financial qualifications to assume the beneficiary portfolio, but was not successful.

“The future partners did not even have the information of the main complaints registered in Procon-SP. It was advised to them to take the foot of the situation before proceeding in new meetings”, informed the foundation, by e-mail.

Positioning of companies

In a note, Amil informed that it will manifest itself as soon as it is officially communicated by the ANS and has access to the assessment carried out by the body.

Seferin & Coelho, Fiord Capital and Henning von Koss, candidates to purchase APS shares, stated in a statement that the negotiation of the transaction to purchase the shares “provides an investment of more than BRL 2.3 billion in cash immediately available at APS”.