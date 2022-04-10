Influenza vaccination continues in Health Units | The net

There is no need for scheduling, as applications will be on demand.

The flu vaccine is still available for the elderly over 60 years of age and also for health professionals in 21 vaccine rooms in the municipality. The service is made from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 16:00. In addition, there is no need for scheduling, as applications will be on demand.

To avoid agglomerations, the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) reinforces that the vaccination scheduled for this Saturday (09), in three different places in the city, will only be for Covid and done through scheduling. “Saturday will be a vaccination day exclusively for Covid. We won’t have the flu this weekend. Anyone who is vaccinated against the flu should look for the units during the week”, explains the president of the Health Foundation, Rodrigo Manjabosco.

HEALTH UNITS WITH VACCINATION ROOMS

Adam Polan (Palmeirinha)

Alfredo Levandovski (Blue Jackdaw)

Antero de Mello (Rio Verde)

Antonio Russo (San Jose)

Carlos Ribeiro de Macedo (Pq do Café)

Cleon de Macedo (Vila Rubini)

Cyro de Lima Garcia (Workshops)

Egon Roskamp (Santa Paula)

José Bueno (Jacaranda)

José Carlos Araújo (Cará-Cará)

Julio Azevedo (Vila Vilela)

Lauro Muller (Santa Maria)

Lubomir Antonio Urban (31 March)

Nilton Luiz de Castro (Taroba)

Ottoniel Pimentel (Vila Cipa)

Roberto de Jesus Portela (Ronda)

Romulo Pazzinato (New Russia)

Sady Macedo Silveira (Olarias)

Zilda Arns (Pq N. Sra. das Graças)

Joao de Oliveira Bello (Guaragi)

Luis Conrado Mansani (Uvaranas)