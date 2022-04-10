iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green and iPhone SE 2022 are now available

Today (08) the Apple website released the sales of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green color. In addition, the 2022 version of the iPhone SE is also available now, with 3 color options and 3 internal storage capacities.

The new iPhone 13 models don’t bring any new specs, just a new color option for Apple fans. already the iPhone SE arrives with novelties compared to the previous model. Check out some information about new Apple cell phones:

New iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in Alpine Green color

As mentioned earlier, the models of iPhone 13 that won the new color option did not undergo any configuration changes, the strategy is to offer one more color option for the recently launched line of apple.

Find out more about the iPhone 13 models below:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 has a super-bright screen designed to be tough. Makes cinema-quality videos. Your chip has impressive speed. And it gained a noticeable increase in battery life. Cinema Mode creates beautiful depth effects and focus transitions in your videos automatically. His stories reach another level of storytelling.

The iPhone 13 Pro has OLED screen borderless up to 6.1″, with a 12 MP triple camera system and 4K video recording. The model also has a 2.2 GHz, six-core processor – integrated into the five-core Apple A15 Bionic chipset GPU – , 6 GB RAM memory and long battery life, reaching up to 28 hours of video playback.

Memory options range from 128 GB to 1 TB, and for those who don’t want to invest in the alpine green model, there are 4 other color options.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Big system upgrade makes photos and videos better. The wide-angle camera captures more light. The ultra-wide camera reveals more detail in the dark areas of photos. And you get optical sensor-shift image stabilization. The power of the A15 Bionic chip runs heavy gaming and improves the performance of camera features such as Cinema mode and Photo Styles.

The Pro Max is a smartphone beyond the premium, which has Apple’s best specifications, including powerful hardware with a 2.3 GHz processor, 6 GB RAM memory and integrated triple camera system with 12 MP and telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-angle.

In addition, he can perform 4K recordingshas a battery life of almost 30 hours and a screen frequency of 120 Hz, all with a large 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED type display.

The memory options are the same as the 13 Pro model, as are the 5 color options, including alpine green.

New iPhone SE 2022

The A15 Bionic chip is very powerful and loads apps at breakneck speed. From FaceTime HD calls to multiplayer gaming, 5G makes everything fast and uninterrupted along the way. Battery for up to 15 hours of video playback. .

The highlight of the news goes to the beginning of sales of the iPhone SEApple’s lowest-cost model that features a reduced 4.7″ screen in Retina IPS LCD and iOS 15 operating system – the same as the iPhone 13 Pro lines.

The novelty for the suggested price of R$ 4,199 in Brazil, and stands out for its cost-effectiveness, including powerful hardware with ample processing power.

The 2022 edition of the SE arrives with midnight, stellar and red color options. In the specifications we have the option of 64 to 256 GB of native storage and all versions will have a 2.3 GHz hexa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, A15 Bionic chip with four cores – against the iPhone 13 Pro’s five – and ultra-speed 5G connectivity.

For photos, the model has a single camera lens with 12 MP and allows recording in 4K. And in terms of battery life, the iPhone SE supports up to 15 hours on a single charge.