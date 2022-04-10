João Pessoa resumes face-to-face service for the issuance of the SUS Card starting this Monday (11) | Paraíba

Face-to-face service at the SUS Card headquarters in João Pessoa will resume this Monday (11), after 2 years of only remote service. The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department of the municipality, which made the decision after improving the indicators of the pandemic in the capital of Paraíba.

According to the Secretariat, people who live in João Pessoa and who still do not have the document should seek the service. They also need to go to the place, those whose requests for consultations, exams and surgeries were not included in the Regulation System by the district typing centersdue to the need to update the registration.

“People who have handwritten cards or cards starting with 898, with the number 1 and with the number 2, in addition to those who have lost and need a duplicate, must update the card”, said Aline Melo, coordinator of the service.

Aline points out that cards issued online are still valid and do not need to be updated or reissued.

THE service works Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, without lunch break. The space is on Avenida Rui Barbosa, in the neighborhood of Torre.

Documentation required

General Registration (RG)

Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF)

Proof of residence in João Pessoa, in the name of the user

Are valid as proof of residence: water, energy, internet, credit card or department store bills.

In the absence of these documents in the user’s name, it is recommended to look for the Family Health Unit where the user is registered and treated. There, a declaration of residence will be issued.

From January 2021 to the end of March 2022, 103,127 cards were issued throughout the capital of Paraíba.