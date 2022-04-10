Kinder Egg: Belgium closes factory after salmonella outbreak

Last Friday (9), the health authorities of Belgium ordered the closure of the Ferrero factory in the country, located in the city of Arlon. That’s because around Easter, the company is being investigated for dozens of cases of salmonella that could be linked to eating the chocolate used in Kinder Egg.

Several batches of Kinder Ovo and other items in the line were recalled from shelves by Ferrero in Portugal, Spain, England, Ireland, the United States and Australia, however, without linking the recall to the cases of salmonella. Belgium’s food safety agency confirmed a link between the more than 100 infections and production in the country.

While the Belgian government stressed that the decision was taken because Ferrero would have given incomplete information about production at the site, corresponding to 7% of the world volume of Kinder products. The suspension will only be lifted when the factory meets the food safety rules determined in the country.

“We deeply regret this situation. We want to sincerely apologize to all our consumers and partners and thank food safety authorities for their valuable guidance.”

In addition, the company said it is working with distributors and retailers to ensure products are “no longer available for purchase”, prioritizing “food safety and consumer care”.

“There are no confirmed cases in the US to date and no other Kinder or Ferrero products will be affected,” the company said in a statement. They extended to the United States and Argentina the ‘recall’ of products of that brand for suspected contamination.

In the case of Argentina, the company said that together with the National Food Institute (INAL), they decided to “voluntarily withdraw” Kinder Mini Eggs with expiration dates between June 11 and October 21 “as a precaution”.

Ferrero also recalled Kinder Egg and other products in several countries, but not in Brazil. So far, there are no suspected cases in the country and the company’s products that are sold in the Brazilian market are not manufactured in Europe.

In most cases, those infected are children under 10 years old. Symptoms of the disease include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever. Earlier, the company had said that the recalls were a “precautionary measure” and that no Kinder product on the market had tested positive for salmonella.

