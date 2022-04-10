This Sunday (10), Square Enix and Disney announced that kingdom hearts 4 is in early development stage. The announcement of the new game is part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed RPG franchise and comes with Kingdom Hearts Missing Link, a new mobile game. Its release date and compatible platform, however, have not yet been announced.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new franchise titles. Kingdom Hearts” said Ichiro Hazama, series director, thanking fans “for all the support over the years.”

For kingdom hearts 4players will experience Sora’s return in a new story titled “The Lost Master Arc”, as the official statement reveals. Early on, players must face “a boss battle against a giant enemy” in the city of Quadratum. The producer promised that the city in question will be large and set “in a beautiful and realistic world, unlike anything seen in the franchise”.

more realistic world

The trailer for the new game shows different scenarios, such as a forest, indoor environments of houses in the city of Quadratum, human NPCs, vehicles and roads with a more realistic look, although the more caricatured appearance of the main characters has been kept. Around the 6th minute, it is also possible to check out a quick gameplay of the material in development.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is announced with realistic graphics; see the trailer Kingdom Hearts 4 is announced with realistic graphics; see the trailer Kingdom Hearts 4 is announced with realistic graphics; see the trailer Kingdom Hearts 4 is announced with realistic graphics; see the trailer

In addition to the announcement trailer, Square Enix also revealed that other characters like Donald, Goofy and Strelitzia, who will make their first appearance, will be available in Kingdom Hearts IV.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, mobile version for Android and iOS, will have a closed beta for testing in 2022.