Liposuction: Why ‘being thin’ doesn’t have such a lasting effect – 04/08/2022

The idea of ​​removing fat quickly and effortlessly attracts a lot of people to liposuction. However, scientific evidence (and observations around us) reveal that the effect may not be as relevant, nor long-lasting.

According to the Mayo Clinic, liposuction is a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck. Liposuction also “shapes” (contours) these regions.

It is worth emphasizing that, normally, liposuction is not considered a general method of weight loss or a weight loss alternative. If you are overweight, it is possible to have good weight loss results with a disciplined routine, regulated diet and exercise (all guided by experts) – however, each case must be evaluated individually and, for certain people, bariatric procedures may be recommended.

The liposuction procedure is indicated if the person has a lot of body fat in specific points (such as localized fat), but, on the other hand, it is necessary to have a “normal” and stable body weight.

When you gain weight, fat cells increase in size and volume. In turn, liposuction reduces the number of fat cells in a specific area. The amount of fat removed depends on the appearance of the area and the volume of fat. Contour changes are usually permanent — as long as the body weight remains stable and the individual organizes their eating and exercise routine.

After the procedure, some pain, swelling, and bruising is expected. The surgeon may prescribe medications to help manage pain and antibiotics to reduce the risk of infection. Temporary drains may be introduced to promote fluid drainage. In addition, it is necessary to use compression straps, which help reduce swelling, for a few weeks; and also perform lymphatic drainage, to reduce edema and prevent fibrosis.

Is there really a need? Does it work and is it a lasting strategy?

According to researcher and doctor Paulo Gentil, a study carried out by researchers from Colorado with women who had a disproportionate distribution of fat in the lower abdomen, hips and thighs showed that a small liposuction (less than 5 liters) 2.1 point reduction in fat percentage after 6 weeks. But the percentage of fat increased after 6 months and returned to normal after one year (12 months later).

Furthermore, analyzes of each segment revealed that the fat did not completely return in the thigh and hips, but returned — with leftovers — in the abdomen.

The body seems to have ‘recorded’ a certain percentage of fat in its memory and, if it can’t go back in one place, it makes up for it in another – and the abdomen region seems to be especially favorable for this. The problem is that this accumulation also occurred in visceral fat and the group that underwent liposuction tended to accumulate more fat in this region than the control group. This is worrying given the associations of visceral fat with metabolic and cardiovascular problems. It is important to reinforce that the participants had a stable weight, were never obese and had healthy habits.

Gentil reinforces that “removing fat through external interventions should not be seen as a saving procedure. It is necessary to promote sustainable changes in metabolism, so that the body understands that it does not need that fat. specific cases to make corrections that were not achieved by diet and exercise, especially in the hip and thigh region”.

But is it possible to target fat loss to a certain region with diet and training?

Gentil points out that there are some interesting points, because “we know that the fat in the gluteal femoral region is very resistant, especially in women, who have a low lipolytic response and a longer half-life. fat reduction and, if this decrease occurs, it will be one of the last”.

As for the fat located in the extremities, there is controversial evidence. Gentil says that his group carried out a recent study, in which they analyzed a contralateral design and did not perceive a favoring of one region or another. Some other studies suggest that high-intensity interval training reduces the percentage of fat in the central region, especially the intra-abdominal one, that is, the one that can harm health.

Another point that the researcher reinforces is that “there are characteristics of adipose tissue and its hormonal characteristics, such as the male hormone prevents the accumulation of fat in the gluteal femoral region, as testosterone deactivates the activity of the lipase protein in the region. men have narrower hips”. So we have to take individuality into account.

I can still add some studies on this issue. A study of people who performed only exercises aimed at the abdominal muscles for six weeks found no reduction in fat in the region. Another study that followed overweight and obese women for 12 weeks showed that abdominal training had no effect on reducing belly fat, compared with dietary intervention alone.

A study focused on the effectiveness of upper body resistance training had similar results. This 12-week trial included 104 participants who completed a training program that exercised only their non-dominant arms. Researchers found that while some fat reduction did occur, it was generalized — to the whole body — not just to the exercised arm. Several other studies have had similar results, concluding that spot work is not effective at utilizing fat in specific areas of the body.

Always focus on your diet and regular exercise. Aim to improve your health in general, as you will definitely have positive changes in your body composition as a whole. “If the fat didn’t come out after doing crazy diets, it’s not a case of doing lipo, and yes, it’s a case of starting to do the right thing!”, says Paulo Gentil.

*Collaboration with Paulo Gentil, doctor in health sciences, physical education teacher, partner of the Personal franchise and researcher and author of best sellers on weight loss and hypertrophy.

