Mimi Reinhardt, Oskar Schindler’s secretary, dies – 04/09/2022 – World

Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary who created the list of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved the lives of more than 1,000 Jews in World War II, died in Israel at the age of 107, her family said on Friday.

“My dear and only grandmother died at the age of 107. May she rest in peace,” her granddaughter Nina wrote in Hebrew to relatives in a message seen by the AFP news agency.

Jewish of Austrian origin, Reinhardt lived in Krakow, Poland, before World War II, and was employed by Schindler (1908-1974), for whom she worked until 1945. During the conflict, she compiled lists of Jewish employees saved from the gas chambers. Nazis by the businessman.

The story became best known through the film “Schindler’s List”, by Steven Spielberg, which won seven Oscar statuettes and dozens of international awards. However, the secretary is not part of the film, in which the lists of Jewish names are drawn up by a partner of the industrialist.

Reinhardt claimed to have met Spielberg, but admitted it took him years to watch the production. “I was invited to the New York premiere, but I had to leave before the screening, it was very difficult for me.”

Reinhardt, who lived in New York after the war, moved to Israel in 2007, aged 92, to join his only child, Sacha Weitman, then a professor of sociology at Tel Aviv University, and his grandchildren.

“I feel at home,” she told reporters waiting for her at the airport.

For the past few years, she has lived in a nursing home in Herzliya, a coastal town north of Tel Aviv. A few years ago, photographer Gideon Markowicz of the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom met her while working on a project on Holocaust survivors.

“She participated in the activities of the nursing home, was champion of the [jogo de cartas] bridge, surfing the internet and following the stock market,” he told AFP on Friday.