Missile attack kills 50, wounds 98 in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine

posted on 04/09/2022 06:00



(credit: Fadel Senna/AFP)

The message was written, in Cyrillic, in white ink, on a green missile, on the grass: “For our children.” The phrase is sometimes used by pro-Russian separatists in reference to the children killed during the war in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine. A few meters from the projectile, bodies, wounded receiving first aid on the ground, charred cars. “It was something horrible. A sea of ​​blood,” Oleksandr Honcharenko, the mayor of Kramatorsk, told the Post (read Two questions to). He assured the report that the missile contained cluster munitions. The information was corroborated to Agence France-Presse by a police officer who inspected the scene of the massacre: “It was a Toshka missile, a cluster bomb. It explodes from several sides on a surface the size of a football field.”

At the station, some 4,000 civilians were waiting for the locomotive, desperate to flee the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region. At around 10:30 am (3:30 am GMT), the bombing attributed to Russian forces killed at least 50 people, including five children, and wounded 98 — 16 minors, 46 women and 36 men.

European Union (EU) leaders visited Bucha, 15km northwest of Kiev, where dozens of bodies were found after the troops left Russia – among the dead, Valeriy Kizilov, father of journalist Yevhen Kizolov (read Testimony), executed with a head shot in home garden. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called what happened in the city “unthinkable”. In a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, she predicted that “Russia will sink into economic, financial and technological decomposition and Ukraine will move towards a European future.”

Russia has denied involvement in the Kramatorsk bombing and has once again denounced a “provocation” by Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that “all statements by representatives of the nationalist regime in Kiev about the alleged ‘rocket attack’ … are provocative and absolutely false.” “The purpose of this attack orchestrated by the Kiev regime … was to prevent the civilian population from leaving the city in order to use it as a human shield,” the statement added.

accountability

“It’s an evil that knows no bounds,” Zelensky replied. “Like the massacre in Bucha and like other Russian war crimes, the attack in Kramatorsk must be one of the indictments of the court, which is about to happen,” he said, referring to an alleged court to try violations committed by the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putin, and their military. “All the world’s efforts will be directed towards establishing what happened every minute: who did what, who gave the orders. Where did the missile come from, who carried it, who gave the order to launch and how the attack was coordinated. Accountability will be inevitable,” he said.

The bombing provoked the ire of the international community. “The attack on a Ukrainian train station is yet another terrible atrocity committed by Russia as it targeted civilians trying to flee and reach safety,” said US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon suspects that Russia used an SS-21 Scarab (short-range) missile. “Our assessment is that this was a Russian attack,” said spokesman John Kirby.

Upon receiving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised punishment. “It is a war crime to indiscriminately attack civilians. Russia’s crimes will not go unnoticed or go unpunished,” he warned. Scholz used the term “atrocious” to refer to the bombing.

“This horrific attack appears to be part of a pattern in which Russian forces indiscriminately bomb civilian areas in Ukraine and directly attack civilian sites – such as the theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of people were sheltering, and the children’s hospital and maternity hospital in same city”, admitted to the Courier Kenneth Roth, executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW). “These are attacks consistent with what Putin’s troops did in Syria, where they deliberately bombed hospitals, schools, markets and residential buildings. The attacks on civilian structures are clearly war crimes,” he added.

Hours earlier, Putin had closed the offices of HRW and Amnesty International in Russia. “This regrettable decision reflects an effort to silence the messengers of human rights, rather than change abusive conduct, be it Russian crackdowns at home or war crimes in Ukraine,” Roth reacted. The HRW director accused the Kremlin of trying to prevent Russian citizens from becoming aware of atrocities in Ukraine.





“They shot my father to the head and blew up his house,” says Yevhen Kizilov



credit: Yevhen Kizilov/Personal archive

“I left Bucha before the war started, on a business trip, and I never came back. My mother, Lyudmila Kizilova, called me the day it all happened and told me. It was March 4. She called me and said the Russian soldiers had entered the garden of their house and shot my father Valeriy Kizilov in the head. After they murdered my father, they told my mother to stay inside the basement of the house and not come out. She stayed there for a few days .

Russian soldiers made my parents’ home a kind of base; lived there for a while. My mother listened to the military making plans. Then they moved her to our neighbors’ basement across the street, where she stayed with other people for another two or three days.

My sister lived a few blocks from our parents’ house. She went there to get our mother. When she walked along Yablonska Street, where many bodies were found, she would literally step on the dead to get to the house, which was only 50m from that street. There, she saw our father’s body still lying in the center of the garden. The Russians told my sister that our mother was next door. The soldiers took my father’s body and buried it in the same place, next to the residence.

My mother spent a few days at my sister’s apartment. The Ukrainian authorities made a deal with the Russians, which allowed some civilians to leave Bucha. Buses went into the city and took some people to Kiev. My mother, sister, her husband and two young children abandoned Bucha in my brother-in-law’s car, accompanying the buses, on March 11. After the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha, we received horrible news from family members. They blew up my parents’ house.

My father was a kind and peaceful man. He had no weapons, had never fired. He was a good person. He was almost 70 years old and full of life. He loved to swim and was always an athlete. He played football very well. When he was young, Dad used to play with Oleg Blokhin, a football star from the Soviet Union. Me and my dad used to swim in the lake. Beautiful moments that will be in the past. I will never spend time with him again. My mother was killed by sadness, by the pain of loss. She suffers from the situation of our house, in ruins. She has no more place to live.

I cannot understand why people from another country came to our house and killed my father. They murdered men and women in the streets for fun. There wasn’t a single reason for that. Russian assassins came and decided that they had the right to take the lives of peaceful people. This invasion is the sick idea of ​​Putin, who wants to change world history and restore the Soviet Union. Bucha became the place with the worst impact of the invasion. I can’t go back there, because it’s a very dangerous place, with intact mines scattered in the streets.”

Journalist, editor of the website Ukrainska Pravda, 46, who lived in Bucha and is now a refugee in the Ivano-Frankivsk region (western Ukraine). Testimony to the Post Office, by phone





Two questions for Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk



credit: personal archive

What exactly happens in Kramatorsk?

A missile attack fired by Russian occupiers on the Kramatorsk train station left at least 50 dead. There were about 4,000 people there. They were waiting for the train to flee the city. Among the dead are five children. At least 90 civilians were injured. Of the 50 victims, 38 died instantly. The invader is devoid of human values. They are not waging a war, they are leading to the destruction of our Ukrainian people. The missile used contained cluster munitions.

Can you describe exactly what you saw at the station?

It was a horrible thing. A sea of ​​blood. I arrived at the train station about 7 minutes after the bombing, accompanied by an ambulance. It was just the horror. Blood, lots of bodies. I saw a decapitated child. I can’t anymore… I’m sorry.

I think…



credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE

“This horrific attack appears to be part of a pattern in which Russian forces indiscriminately bomb civilian areas in Ukraine and directly attack civilian sites – such as the Mariupol theater where hundreds of people were sheltering and the children’s hospital and maternity hospital in the same city. These attacks are consistent with what Putin’s troops did in Syria, where they deliberately bombed hospitals, schools, markets and residential buildings. Attacks on civilian structures are clearly war crimes.”

Kenneth Roth, executive director of the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW)