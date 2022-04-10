More than 1,200 dead found in Kiev region, says Ukrainian government – News









Ukraine’s attorney general, Irina Venediktova, said on Sunday that 1,222 bodies were found in the region around the capital Kiev, which has been partially occupied by Russian forces for several weeks.

“So far, we have 1,222 dead in the Kiev region alone,” Venediktova said in an English-language interview with British broadcaster Sky News, in which she highlighted that there are 5,600 open investigations into alleged war crimes since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 December. February.

The employee did not explain whether the bodies found were exclusively civilians.

A week ago, Venediktova reported that 410 dead civilians had been found in liberated regions outside Kiev. The prosecutor pointed out at the time that there were undoubtedly more bodies that had not yet been found and examined.

The town of Bucha, northwest of Kiev, has become a symbol of the horrors of war in Ukraine, with around 300 people buried in mass graves, according to a toll announced by authorities on April 2.











This Sunday (10), the airport of Dnipro was again attacked by Russian missiles and was completely destroyed, according to information released by the local government. The exact number of victims is not yet known.







international support





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kiev and met with President Volodmyr Zelensky this Saturday (9). Ukraine received support from the UK and also billions of dollars in aid from other countries. An event in Warsaw gathered the equivalent of more than BRL 50 billion in a worldwide campaign for Ukraine.










