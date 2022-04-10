Mother receives devastating diagnosis after agonizing back pain – Metro World News Brasil

A mother was given random medication while doctors ruled out her back pain before she was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer.

Karen Smith’s agony began with a fall from work that left her with difficulty walking, as detailed by The Mirror.

During repeated visits to her GP in England, the 55-year-old woman’s symptoms were dismissed as back pain due to her job as a pharmacist, despite losing two inches in her height.

Karen, a great powerlifter, finally got so tired that she paid for a private consultation with a specialist.

Two days later, she was diagnosed with myeloma, a cancer that kills 3,000 people every year in the UK.

The mother of two said: “I just knew something wasn’t right and it was getting worse.”

“The pain came randomly and took my breath away. It was like someone tightened a rope around my ribs and stuck pins in me at the same time.”

Mother receives devastating diagnosis after agonizing back pain

By the time she was diagnosed, it was discovered that she had two broken vertebrae and a compressed disc, and was forced to wear a back brace for four months and relied on a walker.

After six cycles of chemotherapy, Karen started walking and driving again and life more or less returned to normal when she heard a loud popping sound in her jaw in late 2021.

Tests revealed that her cancer had returned, causing her jaw to fracture, and she underwent five radiation therapy sessions in January again.

Also according to the information, she is currently undergoing a new treatment to treat myeloma twice a week.

She added: “I’m living my normal life now, just at a slightly slower pace.

“You can’t be the same person you were, but you just need to adapt and change your mindset.

With information from The Mirror website