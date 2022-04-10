Museum recreates Persepolis, capital of the Persian empire, in 3D; check out

As part of its “Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World” exhibition, the Getty Villa Museum has released an immersive virtual version of Persepolis, the capital of the Persian empire 2,500 years ago. Access is free and can be done through any browser.

The project was made in WebGL, a Java Script application that allows rendering 3D graphics. Using only the mouse, the “visitor” can advance through the city, knowing the main historical points, such as the Gate of All Nations, the Apadena building and the statues of Lamassu (guardians against evil).

It is also possible to hear, translated into English, a trilingual inscription made in one of the points of the city by King Xerxes, one of the most important Persian leaders.

The project, called “Persepolis Reimagined”, is part of a series produced by the Getty Foundation called “The Classical World in Context”, which shows the relationship of Rome and Ancient Greece with other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cultures.

The physical exhibition “Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World” opened on Wednesday (6) and is open to the public until August 8. The Getty Villa Museum is located in Los Angeles, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.