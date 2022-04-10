Mysterious alien-like creature found on beach

A mysterious alien-looking sea creature was found on a beach in Australia and intrigued beachgoers passing by. The animal appeared on the edge of the sand strip in Bondi Beach last Tuesday (5).

The creature was first spotted by local resident Drew Lambert, who found the animal next to a pile of seaweed on the sand. With a dark coloring on the top, the underside of the animal has an opening that resembles a mouth, including regions that look like human lips.

Asked by TMZ, a supervisor of the Sea Sea Life Sydney Aquarium said the animal is not an alien creature. According to the expert, it is a species of dead stingray, which was missing its fins and tail.

Last weekend, another strange creature was also found on the Australian beach of Maroochydore.

Dead animal found in Australia looks like a crocodile in shape Image: Reproduction

The animal was also dead, but it didn’t look like an alien. Images showed that the animal was more like a crocodile in its shape.

The corpse had a long tail and was positioned with its hind legs spread. At the other end, the skull was exposed, resting between two limbs much like small human arms.