On Palm Sunday, Pope calls for truce to ‘achieve peace’ in Ukraine war | World

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an “Easter truce” in Ukraine “to achieve peace through real negotiations” after celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

“Let an Easter truce begin, but not to reload weapons and resume the fight. No. A truce to achieve peace through real negotiations,” he declared.

This is the first time since 2019 that the public has been allowed to attend the Palm Sunday mass in the square, after two years of reduced services due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The religious celebration brought together about 50,000 people.

At the time, Francis also questioned the value of planting a victory flag “in a pile of rubble”.

“A war that every day brings before our eyes hideous massacres and atrocious cruelties committed against defenseless civilians,” he said.

Last Wednesday (6), the pope had criticized the “increasingly horrible cruelty” that affects Ukraine, “including against civilians”. He also kissed a Ukrainian flag and repudiated the “Bucha massacre”.