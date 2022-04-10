Pakistan’s Parliament Throws Out Prime Minister Imran Khan | World

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Saturday in a parliamentary motion of censure, after several weeks of political crisis in the South Asian country that holds nuclear weapons.
Acting Speaker of the House, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, indicated that “the motion of censure was passed”, after having obtained a majority of 174 votes in a total of 342 seats.
No head of government has completed his term in Pakistan since the country’s independence in 1947, but Khan is the first to fall by a parliamentary censure motion.
Parliament has yet to indicate when it will name his successor, although opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif remains strong as a candidate to lead the country of 220 million and mostly Muslim.
Supporters salute opposition lawmakers who leave the National Assembly after the vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan. — Photo: Anjum Naveed/AP
Khan, 69, has tried all sorts of maneuvers to stay in power, including dissolving the House. The Supreme Court declared the move illegal last week and ordered a vote on the motion of censure.
Imran Khan, a former star of cricket (the national sport) was elected prime minister in 2018 on a promise to end decades of corruption and patronage, but had to manage a weak national currency, persistent inflation and the public debt burden. .