Pilar has two projects approved for the Alagoas Aqui Tem SUS exhibition – Correio dos Municípios

Saúde no Pilar is experiencing a new moment. The appreciation of professionals and investment in modernization have allowed the Municipality to provide increasingly better assistance, and at all levels of health care. Proof of this is that, this Friday (08), Pilar had two pre-selected projects for oral presentation at the 3rd edition of the Alagoas Aqui Tem SUS Show, which takes place on the 18th.

In all, Pilar registered 14 projects, as explained by the municipal secretary of Health, Pedro André Moraes. “It is a great joy because Pilar was the only municipality in the region formed by eleven other cities to have two projects approved. It is an expressive result because, throughout the state, 130 successful experiences were presented within the scope of the Unified Health System”, says the manager.

The exhibition is an initiative of the Council of Municipal Health Departments of Alagoas (Cosems-AL) that seeks to provide an exchange of successful experiences in the SUS. The main objective is to publicize and strengthen the actions of municipalities aimed at guaranteeing the right to health, in addition to giving visibility to health practices within the scope of local management and promoting a space for reflection on the organization of health services.

Of the 10 works, six of them will be selected for presentation at the 36th Congress of the National Council of Municipal Secretariats (Conasems), which takes place from July 12 to 15, in Campo Grande-MS.

“One of the selected projects addresses the reduction in the number of caries lesions, with Atraumatic Restorative Treatment (ART), among children aged between two and five years. The other developed strategies to approach leprosy in Pilar. And the exhibition in Alagoas has the participation of the 102 municipalities in Alagoas, which only enhances our achievement”, reinforces the secretary.

