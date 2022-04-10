player beats the game in less than 13 minutes

There are people determined to finish Elden Ring by all means. YouTuber “Mitchriz” decided to speedrun and completed the journey through the Pristine Ring in under 13 minutes — a world record.

He used unconventional methods to complete the game, such as files that allowed him to skip areas and transport himself to distant places. However, during his journey, he faced the boss Malekith, one of the most difficult in the entire game.

The youtuber even joked that the transport method is a suggestion for FromSoftware to add in a future update. Obviously this won’t be possible, because it breaks the exploration experience quite a bit.

PC Gamer noted that Elden Ring can complete faster than other FromSoftware titles. The Dark Souls record is 21 minutes; from Dark Souls 2, 14 minutes; and Dark Souls 3, 31 minutes. In all cases, players also needed to utilize altered files to get to final destinations faster.

Player resets Elden Ring without directly attacking any creatures

