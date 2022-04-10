Population aging will increase the number of Brazilians with osteoporosis

posted on 04/10/2022 06:00



Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, several diseases were left aside in the care of Brazilians with health and, now, in a more controlled pandemic scenario, the focus turns to diseases that require special attention, such as osteoporosis. In an unpublished article about to be published in the British magazine The Economist, which shows that, in 2025, Brazil may have the sixth largest elderly population in the world, Brazilian researchers indicate that, given the aging population, the Unified Health System ( SUS) can be overwhelmed with patients with bone diseases.

“The high incidence of osteoporotic fractures costs both patients and society alike. Treatment, surgeries, hospital stays and rehabilitation expenses stress the public health system. According to experts, the Unified Health System (SUS) is expected to be overwhelmed with patients with bone disease, which can lead to a collapse in hospital capacity,” the article announces.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to improve the prevention of the disease in the country and the search for new treatments. One of the authors of the essay, the physician and vice-president of the National Osteoporosis Commission of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), Ben-Hur Albergaria, indicates that the article tries to bring a sense of urgency to the debate on the topic. , in the sense that it is necessary to alleviate the bottlenecks that exist in the prevention and treatment of the disease in Brazil.

The lack of a closer look at osteoporosis can affect the health of the population. And the magnitude of the economic burden, due to poor bone health, becomes even clearer when looking at a specific population. This is what the material indicates, which uses as an example a group of women aged 36 to 93 years who used high-cost drugs provided by the SUS to treat post-menopausal osteoporosis.

“The average monthly expenditure per capita in the first year of treatment was about R$260, increasing gradually with age, and the expenditure was 55.8% higher for women who suffered an osteoporotic fracture compared to those who did not have it. “, reads the document.

Fractures are the most feared outcome of the disease and generate an even greater burden on the health system. “Femur fractures, for example, have devastating effects. In Brazil, as in other parts of the world, 25% of patients who suffer a femur fracture die in the first year after the fracture. a definitive loss of independence generating an economic burden for health resources, for society, etc”, points out Ben-Hur.

Obstacles

Another concern of the doctor is that, given the increase in life expectancy in Brazil, there is also the growth of the population more susceptible to osteoporotic fractures. According to estimates indicated in the article, by 2050, 30% of the total population of Brazil will be composed of individuals over 60 years of age. “These are projections that worry us because the system will certainly not be able to absorb this demand, as we already have current limitations”, highlights the expert.

Among the current bottlenecks in the health system for the prevention and treatment of the disease are some points such as the lack of osteoporosis awareness campaigns and the population’s knowledge of the disease. According to a survey carried out by the consultancy Kantar, in partnership with Amgen, 40% of Brazilian women do not talk to their doctor about bone health because this is not something to worry about (see art).

“Although we’ve come a long way, osteoporosis is not a public or private health priority,” says Ben-Hur.

Another current obstacle encountered is the issue of access to treatment. “We have an unmet need for patients who are at high risk of fracture. We have good tools to treat the vast majority of patients who have a baseline risk of fracture. But for those high-risk patients, we need medications. more potent and that this access is made by the Unified Health System (SUS) because they are medications with a high cost”, explains the doctor.

public consultation

The expectation for the inclusion of new drugs to treat osteoporosis in the SUS is high since they are open, until April 25, three public consultations to evaluate the inclusion of new treatments for severe cases of the disease. One of them is denosumab, an injectable monoclonal antibody that, with two applications per year, can maintain bone density, reducing the risk of fractures.

Based on the consultations, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), the body responsible for recommending the medicines and procedures that should be offered by the SUS, will evaluate the proposal to incorporate treatments into the public health service.

For the director of the Division of Physical Medicine of the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology (IOT), of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP), Pérola Grinberg Plapler, the consultation is essential to bring awareness of the importance of each one of these drugs in the treatment of the disease.

“There is a niche of patients who actually need these medicines. Because if I don’t give them this medicine, they break. And their fracture and hospitalization cost much more than the value of this medicine. In addition to the emotional cost for these people.” , evaluates.

Disease is more common in females

Osteoporosis is more common among women as the drop in estrogen, resulting from menopause, brings several problems to the female body. Who explains it is the director of the Division of Physical Medicine of the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology (IOT), of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP), Pérola Grinberg Plapler. “That’s what happens with osteoporosis. Because estrogen increases the cells that produce bone and prevents the cells that remove the bone from working too hard. So, it promotes a balance in bone metabolism.”

She warns that the onset of menopause is the time when women should be most concerned about the disease, as the reduction in bone mass is very significant.

According to the specialist, the non-pharmacological prevention of the disease is carried out by a tripod, composed of the acquisition of vitamin D, through the sun or supplementation; of physical activity; and calcium intake.

Researcher Arlete Assumpção, 76, who discovered osteoporosis through bone densitometry, used calcium supplementation when she discovered the disease.

Between ups and downs, the patient celebrates the fact that she was able to continue her routine. “I am still active today as a professor of higher education at an important educational institution in São Paulo”, says the professor at the University of São Paulo (USP).

Medicines

Drug treatment is divided into two types: drugs that stimulate bone mass formation and drugs that decrease bone resorption.

For Pérola Grinberg, the great advantage of treatment these days is that there are drugs intended for different types of patients. “Increasingly, we have carried out an assessment of the risk of fracture and, on top of that, we assess what kind of treatment this patient needs”, she ponders.





The vision of bone health by Brazilian women

