Push wins millionaire scratch card prize in California

After being pushed by a stranger and hitting the wrong button, LaQuedra Edwards won a $10 million prize in a scratch card. According to the Washington Post, the case took place at a supermarket in Tarzana, near Los Angeles, in southern California.

According to the newspaper, the American had put $40 into a machine that sells scratch cards. She planned to buy several tickets with the money, but the push of the unknown caused her to press the button to buy just one ticket, which cost $30, the most expensive on sale.

The woman said the man who pushed her was “rude” and “didn’t say anything” after bumping into her. “He just walked out the door,” she said, who was irritated by the situation.

LaQuedra scraped off the tickets he had purchased as soon as he got back to his car, and then found he had won the $10 million. The first reaction to doubt the result. She only believed in the prize when she scanned the ticket with the lottery app.

“I’m still in shock. All I remember is saying ‘I’m rich’ when I found out how much I had just won,” she said.

According to the lottery responsible for the prize, the chance of winning $10 million by purchasing the ticket is 1 in 3 million.

Now, the American plans to use the money to buy a house and create her own non-profit organization.