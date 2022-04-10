Reasons Why You Should Eat More Avocado Without Fear of Calories – 04/10/2022

Once again, I come here to show you that calories are not everything, that calories are just an indication of a guide for some specific cases and that, if the professional does not understand more in-depth nutrition strategies, he will be stuck with dietary restrictions that Do not work. I say this for the avocado, that whenever we bring it up, whether in food, in recipes, or as a source to increase the nutritional contribution of the diet, two questions always appear: But isn’t he very caloric? Won’t I get fat eating avocado?

You see, a single food is not capable of gaining weight, much less losing weight, someone. Other than that, it can be seen both as an aid in treatments, extracting as much as possible of a particular nutrient that should be added to someone’s individual diet, or even being associated, including in the treatment of eating disorders or disorders, where the eating pleasure must be associated with other strategies. Nutrition is not just about weight loss or hypertrophy. In fact, it is much more than that.

Moving on from the caloric view of avocado, we come to the most technical point of this food. It has three botanical varieties, and the one we consume the most in Brazil is guatemalensis,

Avocado pulp fat is recognized as an important source of oleic and linoleic fatty acids, similar to olive oil. It has varied indications of clinical cases, ranging from improvement of dyslipidemia, cholesterol and triglycerides, to chronic inflammation, heart and liver protector. A portion of the avocado pulp oil, that is, the fruit we actually consume, contains high levels of Vitamins A, B, D and E, in addition to lecithin and phytosterol.

But it’s not just fat that makes avocados. In the pulp we have other extremely important components, which can be in the individual’s diet, regardless of whether he sought the nutritionist to lose weight or improve his clinical condition (having an associated disease). These components, together or individually, bring a series of health benefits:

Mineral salts of avocado pulp: calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron and phosphorus. Important for the absorption of other nutrients, they are related to neurotransmission, muscle health and satiety, remembering that minerals are important in the diet precisely because of their action in nutrient absorption, which when they are not optimized or working well due to some disorder of the individual and poor diet. , trigger eating behaviors that may be associated with loss or increase in appetite, which gives the feeling of never ceasing.

Vitamins C, E, B1, B2 and D: in addition to those mentioned above in the lipid profile of avocado pulp, these vitamins are also at an ideal value for a 100 g portion of the pulp. Patients who have a low level of B-complex vitamins find in avocado an excellent portion, with improved bioavailability, after all, the mineral salts and fatty acids of avocado help in the absorption of these vitamins.

Most interesting components: carotenoids (lutein, zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin and alpha and beta carotene), which act as photoprotectors, antioxidants protecting cells from oxidative damage. It is important to remember that carotenoids we do not produce, they are necessarily indispensable for ingestion through food or supplements. As most carotenoids are fat-soluble, it is important that they are consumed together with sources of good fats in the diet. And this is also true of the other vitamins and minerals that avocados have.

In a lipid-restrictive diet — imagining that, for weight reduction, the amount of fat in the diet must be restricted, only visualizing the scenario of calories, and not of the totality of the food —, most nutrients are loses in absorption and the individual loses nutrients from the meals he makes. You must have seen many people who have restricted dietary fats, imagining that it is beneficial to their health and weight, having health problems such as hair loss, weak nails, plateau effect on the scale, frequent viral infections or simply a drop in immunity. , weakness, no energy. This is because the body is not able to optimally absorb most of the nutrients that the individual consumes. Very low calorie diets (VLCDs) often cause this problem.

You see, consuming fats in the diet is essential and extremely beneficial, but I’m not referring to frying, margarine, ultra-processed or sausages, or stocking up on beef fat or chicken skin, I’m talking about food sources with fats that have an optimal profile for health, such as avocado, olive oil, avocado seed oil, chia oil, among other fats that are perfectly adaptable to our diet.

Now, in addition to knowing even more about what avocados can offer you, both in terms of taste and health, I hope you are no longer afraid to consume them at the time your nutritionist indicates, or when the time of year is full. of avocados out there and you don’t even know how to prepare or store it anymore. Don’t be afraid of his calories.