Russia changes commander of operations in Ukraine war

Russia has reorganized the top positions of the military command responsible for waging the war in Ukraine and appointed a new commander for the conflict, General Alexander Dvornikov, the British broadcaster BBC reported today.

The military has extensive experience in combat, especially in command of operations in the war in Syria, where Moscow defends the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad and carries out attacks against terrorist organizations and militias fighting the government.

Citing a source within the government, the BBC reports that Dvornikov “has great experience in command […] that will improve operations in Ukraine.” Despite obviously not having confirmation from Moscow, the separation of commands from the Russian invasion derailed plans for a very quick military campaign in the neighboring country.

Image: UOL Art

These changes, according to the source, were also caused by the fact that no major Ukrainian cities were largely controlled by Moscow in the 45 days of war. Even so, Russia announced that it would stop attacks in areas of large cities, including Kiev, to focus its efforts on the breakaway areas of Donbass and the south of the country.

“Unless Russia is able to change its own strategy, it is very difficult to see how they will succeed even in these more limited goals that they have redefined,” the source told the BBC.