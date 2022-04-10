Russia launches new missile attacks in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions

Russia has launched new missile attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. Confirmation of the bombings was made in a statement released today by the Ministry of Defense.

“During the night in the village of Zvonetske – Dnipropetrovsk region – high-precision maritime missiles destroyed the headquarters and base of the Dnipro nationalist battalion, where reinforcements from foreign mercenaries arrived the other day,” said the Defense Ministry spokesman. Russian, Igor Konashenkov.

According to the general, high-precision missiles were also launched in the area of ​​the Stara Bohdanivka settlement in Mykolaiv and at the Chuhuiv military airfield in Kharkiv.

The regional governor of the Kharkiv region, look ,Synyehubov reported that two people were killed and several others were injured in the town of Derhachy. According to him, Russian forces launched 66 artillery attacks in various Ukrainian regions.

“As you can see, the Russian army continues to ‘fight’ the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front,” he said.

Earlier today, the head of Dnipropetrovsk’s regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, said there were “sirens almost every hour” and that a Russian attack on the regional capital of Dnipro had destroyed infrastructure. “And unfortunately, there are projectiles arriving in different areas,” he added.

According to Reznichenko, rescuers worked for hours to extinguish a fire and one person was injured.

In Pavlohrad district, east of Dnipro, a rocket hit an industrial facility, destroying the facility and also causing a fire. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Satellite images show convoy east of Kharkiv

Satellite images collected and analyzed by the American company Maxar Technologies show an 13-kilometer-long military convoy heading towards the town of Velkyi Burluk, east of Kharkiv. The images are from April 8th.

Military convoy moves towards eastern Ukraine Image: Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

According to the company, the convoy is made up of “armored vehicles, trucks with towed artillery and support equipment”.