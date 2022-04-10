Russia recruits soldiers who have been out of service since 2012 – News









In response to the high number of casualties suffered by Russian troops in Ukraine, the Kremlin has been recruiting off-duty soldiers since 2012 to bolster its forces, the UK Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

The Russian armed forces are trying to recruit soldiers in the Moldovan region of Transnistria, separated from the rest of the country by the Dniester River and self-proclaimed independent, added the intelligence information released by the British Defense on Twitter.











Western countries estimate that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the Kremlin-ordered invasion.

The British Defense Ministry stressed that the withdrawal of Russian forces from northern Ukraine highlighted the “disproportionate” number of “non-combatants” killed, with emphasis on the existence of mass graves and the use of hostages as human shields.

The British government also warns that Moscow troops use improvised explosive devices to increase the number of casualties, “lower morale” of Ukrainians and restrict their freedom of movement.

Attacks on infrastructure pose a high risk of causing collateral damage to civilians, according to the UK, as it reports an action that destroyed a nitric acid tank in the town of Ribizhne, in the Lugansk region.









