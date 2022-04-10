Russia speaks of reprisals after YouTube blocked parliament channel

Russian authorities today accused the YouTube platform, which belongs to the American technology giant Google, of having blocked the Russian parliamentary channel and threatened reprisals.

The Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, said that the YouTube channel “Duma-TV” had been blocked and denounced that with this measure the United States had violated “the rights of Russians”.

“The United States wants to have a monopoly on the dissemination of information,” he declared on his Telegram account. “We can’t allow it,” she assured him.

AFP journalists in Moscow found that on Saturday morning it was not possible to access the channel on the platform, with or without a virtual private network (VPN), a device that allows you to avoid blocking.

According to Google, the channel was closed due to recent sanctions enacted by the United States government.

“Google is committed to respecting applicable sanctions and trade laws. If an account violates our terms of use, we take appropriate action,” a spokesperson for the group said in a statement sent to AFP.

According to Moscow, the channel “Duma-TV” has more than 145,000 followers on YouTube. It broadcasts excerpts from parliamentary debates, interviews with Russian deputies and live broadcasts.

“Everything seems to indicate that YouTube has signed its own condemnation,” Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted on Telegram.

Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor has asked Google to “immediately” reinstate the “Duma-TV” account.

In recent weeks, in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian authorities have repeatedly accused YouTube of blocking accounts of Russian media outlets and authorities.