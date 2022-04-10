Russia warns of retaliation after YouTube blocks parliament channel

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said ‘everything indicates’ that the platform ‘signed its own condemnation’

Dmitry Astakhov / Sputnik / AFP Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presents the government’s annual report at a session of the State Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, in Moscow, April 7, 2022



the platform Youtubebelonging to Alphabet, owner of Googleblocked the channel “Duma TV”, which broadcasts the Lower House of the Parliament of Russia, and aroused the ire of several authorities in the country. The president of the House, Viacheslav Volodin, said that the measure means that the U.S violated “the rights of Russians”. “The United States wants to have a monopoly on the dissemination of information,” she declared on her Telegram account. “We cannot allow it.” Google claims that the blockage was due to sanctions enacted by the US government over the war on Ukraine.

“Google is committed to respecting applicable sanctions and trade laws. If an account violates our terms of use, we take appropriate action,” a spokesperson for the group said in a statement sent to AFP. The agency’s journalists who are in Moscow verified this Saturday, 9, that the channel did not work even with the use of VPN, a private communications network that allows breaking blocks of this type. After the measure, the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said in a Telegram channel that “everything indicates that Youtube has signed its own condemnation”. According to Reutersthe communications watchdog said it had requested that Google restore access to the Duma channel immediately.