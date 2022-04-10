São Paulo has a weekend with vaccination against four diseases – Metro World News Brasil

Until 7 pm today (9), the Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs) / Integrated Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the capital of São Paulo will provide vaccines against covid-19, flu, measles and polio.

Tomorrow (10), the immunization against covid-19 and the flu will be carried out in the parks Buenos Aires (central region), Carmo Villa-Lobos (west zone), Independência (south zone), Ceret (east zone) and Youth, from 8 am to 5 pm. Avenida Paulista will also have a vaccination tent at number 52.

audiences

Vaccination against covid-19 is available for children from 5 years old, adolescents and adults, for first, second and additional doses. Influenza immunization is intended for the elderly over 60 years and health workers.

Measles doses will be given to children aged between six months and five years, in addition to health professionals born after 1960. Polio immunization is available for children under five years of age, if vaccination history or vaccination schedule is incomplete. Travelers, immigrants and refugees from endemic or outbreak countries can also receive doses.

COVID CASES

The cases of people who caught covid-19 reached 30,123,963. Until Friday, 30,212 cases of the disease were recorded. Until yesterday, the data panel of the Ministry of Health marked 30,093,751 accumulated cases.

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 is at 461,471. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were neither discharged nor progressed to death.

The sum of deaths caused by complications associated with covid-19 reached 661,122. Between yesterday and today, 149 new deaths were reported. Yesterday, the pandemic information system counted 660,973 deaths.

There are still 3,099 deaths under investigation. The deaths under investigation occur because there are cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 requires further tests and procedures.

As of yesterday, 29,001,370 people have recovered from Covid-19