See Chrono Cross technical analysis from the Digital Foundry channel; game runs better on ps1

The Digital Foundry channel released a technical analysis of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editionremaster of the PS1 classic that was released this week.

Briefly, the channel points to these characteristics in its review (compiled on ResetEra):

New music for home screen;

New character art;

AI-enhanced backgrounds, also has original backgrounds;

It doesn’t look like the AI ​​has been trained to handle CC’s background, resulting in poor upscale;

3D elements are around 900p to 936p even in classic mode;

There are new models in the new mode, they look good;

Menu is 1080p for PS4/Switch;

Classic mode text is a more pixelated font;

Classic mode has old illustrations, new mode has new illustrations;

The new art is good, but the funds are poor, there is a mismatch;

The FMV intro is upscaled, but it’s good;

Some of the FMV songs are compressed;

The game’s music appears to be clearer due to the emulation;

Performance is poor: frame rate is dynamic;

Exploration/battles at 30fps, menus at 60fps;

In the new mode, which drops a lot, it can reach 10fps in battle during great moments;

PS1 runs better than PS4 running on PS5;

Title screen runs at 12/13 fps, PS1 runs at 10 fps;

Classic skins work better than new skins, similar to PS1;

The game on Switch has basically the same behavior, and in portable mode it seems to run better.

See the full analysis in the video below or on the Eurogamer website.