Serbia says it was blackmailed by the West and forced to support Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council

“Our initial decision was to abstain, but then we were put under numerous and difficult pressures,” said Aleksandar Vučić edit

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik, via Telegram – Serbia supported the suspension of Russia’s participation in the UN Human Rights Council due to pressure and blackmail from the West. This was stated by the President of the country on national television.

“Our initial decision was to abstain, but then we were put under numerous and difficult pressures,” said Aleksandar Vučić.

He recalled that Serbia is the only European country that has not imposed sanctions against Russia. According to Vučić, the original decision in the vote was to abstain, but there was a lot of pressure on Belgrade.

“Now Serbia’s fate is being decided, whether we will be excluded from the oil sanctions package today,” Vučić said, noting that Serbia will soon be unable to import oil from anywhere due to EU sanctions.

On the eve of the UN General Assembly, during a special session, the body adopted a resolution on suspending Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council.

93 voted in favor of the decision, 24 delegations opposed and 58 abstained.

Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, CAR, China, Republic of Congo, Cuba, DPRK, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe voted against the resolution.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING