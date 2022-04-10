Shanghai to start easing ‘lockdown’ after mass retest – 09/04/2022

China’s largest city, Shanghai, will soon begin lifting the lockdown on communities that do not report positive cases within a 14-day period following a new round of Covid-19 testing, officials said Saturday. . In Guangzhou, northwest of Hong Kong, officials announced that the city will also begin mass testing its 18 million residents, according to broadcaster CCTV.

Shanghai reported around 23,000 cases on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large swaths of the city, which has a population of 26 million people, have been under quarantine since March 28, prompting complaints from residents about food shortages and other basic necessities.





Under the new measures, areas in Shanghai will be classified as “precautionary”, “controlled”, “on lockdown”, depending on the results of the latest round of testing, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming told a news conference.

Residents in areas considered “precautionary”, with no infections in the last two weeks, will be able to move around their district, although gatherings are still restricted. In “controlled” areas, residents can move around their neighborhoods, which are smaller than districts, while “locked in” areas will require everyone to stay home.

The city has built more than 100 makeshift hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, with more than 160,000 beds. But the tough restrictions on movement are also testing residents’ patience. Some received government food packages containing meat and vegetables. Many, however, are struggling to get rice and other staples as online sellers are out of stock and delivery services have been unable to keep up with demand.

China is facing one of its worst local outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. It is one of the only countries to adhere to a “covid zero” policy, taking drastic measures such as lockdowns and mass testing to identify and isolate all cases. China is still closed to international travel, even as most of the world has looked for ways to live with the virus. Source: Associated Press.