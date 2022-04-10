S&P puts Russia in ‘Selective Default’ on foreign currency payments

In a statement, S&P said that it lowered Russia’s rating for payments in foreign currency to Selective Default – just one notch above the default rating on the agency’s scale -, while the rating for payments in rubles remains at ‘ CC’.

For the rating agency’s analysts, given the current conditions, namely the sanctions that are being applied to Russia, it is not to be believed that “investors will be able to convert payments in rubles into dollars equivalent to the amounts originally owed” or that the Government is able to convert these payments within a 30-day grace period.

In the same note, S&P said it believed that sanctions against Russia, due to the invasion of Ukraine, could be strengthened in the coming weeks “preventing Russia’s will and technical capabilities to honor the terms and conditions with foreign creditors”.

A country enters into financial default when it cannot meet its financial commitments to creditors, which can be states or financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank, for example.

This Friday, the financial rating agency Fitch downgraded Russia’s long-term debt rating from ‘B’ to ‘C’ indicating that a financial default by the country is “imminent”.

Two days earlier, Fitch had already lowered Russia’s rating from ‘BBB’ to ‘B’, with a negative outlook.