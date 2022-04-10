Spanish guard seizes private collection of stuffed animals valued at R$148 million | World

A private collection of a businessman with more than a thousand stuffed animals, including 400 of protected and endangered species, was seized by the Spanish Civil Guard. The information was released this Sunday (10).

The animals were in two 50,000-square-meter warehouses in the city of Batéra, a small town north of the eastern coastal city of Valencia, according to the Civil Guard reported to the Associated Press.

Of the 1,090 animals found, 405 were protected species. Also found was the “Saharan oryx”, a species that the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared extinct in the wild in 2000.

And there were at least two more nearly extinct species: the addax or white antelope, originally from the Sahara desert, and the Bengal tiger.

According to the Civil Guard, the collection would reach €29 million euros or around R$148 million on the black market. The owner can be charged with trafficking and other crimes against the environment.

Agents also found in the collection a cheetah, leopard, lion, lynx, polar bear, snow panther and white rhino, as well as 198 large elephant ivory tusks. The discovery became the largest of protected taxidermized animals in Spain.

The Civil Guard also informed that it will investigate whether there are documents that justify the possession of the collection.