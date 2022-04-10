Spirituality, Exercise and Coffee: What Experts Advise for the Heart | Longevity Blog: how to use it

When it comes to the heart, any novelty is consumed with avidity, so I take the opportunity to write about four recently published studies. THE first deals with a topic that is gaining more and more space in medical congresses: spirituality, associated with the discovery of a meaning and purpose for existence, but without being necessarily linked to any religion. Patients with heart failure face symptoms such as shortness of breath (dyspnea), chest pain, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, anxiety and depression, which limit their physical and social activities. For Rachel Tobin, a physician at Duke University Hospital, “unlike other chronic diseases, it is a condition that can lead to isolation and hopelessness.” She is one of the researchers who reviewed 47 articles and found that spiritual well-being had brought about a significant improvement in the quality of life of these individuals.

1 of 2 Spirituality: Spiritual well-being improves patients’ quality of life — Photo: Devanath for Pixabay Spirituality: Spiritual well-being improves patients’ quality of life — Photo: Devanath for Pixabay

In tow, splicing with the second study, about how physical activity helps activate parts of the brain that counteract stress. Thus, exercising is even more beneficial for people who suffer from anxiety and depression. The research found that individuals who exercised regularly had a 17% lower risk of suffering a major cardiovascular event. This benefit expanded, and reached a risk reduction of 22%, for those who had been dealing with a condition of anxiety and depression.

At the forefront of artificial intelligence, job presented at the 71st. Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology showed that a computer program, based on algorithms, could predict the probability of a person suffering cardiovascular problems due to clogged arteries based on their voice record. The researchers recruited 108 participants and each sent three 30-second recordings: the first was a text reading; in the second, people talked freely about a positive experience; and the third was also a free speech, but about a negative experience. The Vocalis Health app is capable of analyzing 80 sample characteristics, six of which are related to cardiovascular disease. One-third of patients had a high, higher risk score; two-thirds, a low score. The group was monitored for two years and, among those who had been identified as at risk, 58.3% had some type of cardiovascular event. The technology is not yet available for clinical use, but it has enormous potential in telemedicine. “Non-invasive strategies that can be used remotely have gained importance during the pandemic,” said Jaskanwal Deep Singh Sara, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic. “Sending a voice sample is simple and even fun, and it allows clinicians to improve patient monitoring,” she added.

2 of 2 Coffee: Two or three cups a day are associated with a lower chance of cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias — Photo: Engin Akyurt for Pixabay Coffee: Two or three cups a day are associated with a lower chance of cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias — Photo: Engin Akyurt for Pixabay

In closing, a good news for coffee lovers: Two or three cups a day are associated with a lower chance of cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias. “Because coffee can speed up the heart rate, some people are concerned that drinking may trigger or worsen a heart condition, but our data suggest that daily coffee consumption should not be discouraged, but rather be part of the diet of individuals. with or without cardiovascular disease,” said Dr Peter Kistler, a professor at the Baker Heart Institute in Australia. His team used data from the UK BioBank, with data from 500,000 Britons who were followed for at least ten years, and mapped the relationship between coffee intake (one to six cups a day) and arrhythmias, heart failure and stroke.