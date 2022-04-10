Technology will protect our food against climate change

One of the main events of the last week was the publication of the 6th Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Also known as the IPCC, the organization was created within the framework of the United Nations and, in recent years, has established itself as the main technical-scientific reference on the climate change agenda.

The most recent publication was created by 270 experts from 67 countries and reinforces the urgency for nations to implement strategies to enable the fulfillment of one of the main commitments of the Paris Agreement: to control the increase in terrestrial temperature so that it does not exceed 1.5 degrees by 2025 — and therefore five years before the Agreement’s initial forecast.

The 6th IPCC Report addresses the issue of mitigation, that is, the strategies needed to stop the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) and also reduce the existing concentration of these substances in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The challenge is structural and will involve the participation of the most diverse sectors, since our way of life — work, study, consumption, entertainment, locomotion — is the main responsible for the climate changes that we have observed in recent decades.

In this sense, we will also need to adopt changes in the way we eat, since food production has been an important cause of climate change, but it is also a sector that suffers most of its consequences: the loss of food diversity, shortages, rising prices and serious public health problems such as malnutrition.

In its chapter 5, the IPCC publication brings hundreds of evidence on the correlation between climate change and food production.

The most serious thing is that current and future effects tend to penalize regions and population groups historically impacted by low production and access to food:

Inhabitants of regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and America are likely to face greater risks of famine;

Weather conditions will be increasingly stressful for livestock and workers in the food production sectors;

And ecosystems responsible for essential services such as pollination will be increasingly threatened.

The scenario is absolutely critical, the changes must be profound and urgently need to be implemented.

The good news is that, in addition to providing precious details about the problem, the IPCC publication also presents ways to overcome such a serious risk to our survival.

The guarantee of quality food, in quantity and with accessibility for all will depend on the adoption of profound transformations in the sector.

Agroforestry, plantation diversification, strengthening biodiversity and encouraging urban farms are just some of the strategies highlighted by the report.

The use of technologies will be central to this effort —the word is mentioned more than 40 times throughout the document— through multiple applications —from biotechnology, used for the genetic improvement of seeds, making them more resistant to climatic conditions, through development of alternative sources of protein that reduce meat consumption, to artificial intelligence solutions that enable the optimized management of different crops in a field.

And the contribution of govtechs to the development of these fundamental solutions comes from afar.

In 2017, BrazilLAB launched the challenge of accelerating tech solutions for urban agriculture, an alternative currently indicated by the IPCC to reduce the impact of the food production chain.

One of the accelerated companies was BeGreen, a startup that is now the largest urban farm in Latin America, producing 130,000 plants of vegetables per month, with waste levels close to 1% and a reduction in water consumption by 90%.

And the market for agtechs, startups for solutions applied to food production, is only growing. According to industry estimates, between 2020 and 2021 there were 1,574 such companies — 40% more than in 2019.

The contribution of technology and startups will be key to mitigating the effects of climate change. We will need every effort to take advantage of the window of opportunity pointed out by the IPCC.

In the coming years, there will still be time to avoid a catastrophic scenario in which our planet becomes an uninhabitable place for living beings. We need to act together and now.