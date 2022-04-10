The Secret History of Witchcraft | World

What do we know about witches? Or witches? We know well that image of the woman with magical powers and spells, with a pointed hat, a broom and a black cat. Behind this stereotype, however, is a dark history of torture and persecution.

Much of what we think we know about witchcraft comes from 16th and 17th century Europe – especially the work of witch and wizard hunter Matthew Hopkins. His actions led to the deaths of around a hundred people and still echo the current reality.

In the 16th and 17th centuries, Europeans lived in what historians call “a magical universe,” in which the material world and its institutions were often influenced by belief in God and the Devil.

Life in England at the time was very difficult. People were often starving, outraged and fearful. Most lived in small rural communities – and the country saw its population more than double between 1530 and 1630. There were still outbreaks of disease and weather events linked to the “little ice age” the region was going through, and which often led to crops to failure.

Bad everyday events could be interpreted as punishment from God, pure bad luck or reflections of acts of witchcraft. There was a widespread belief that witches and wizards were capable of causing storms, destroying herds, driving people insane or even killing them.

Trials of people accused of witchcraft followed a legal rite, and acquittal rates were relatively high. In South East England, only 22% of those prosecuted were executed.

Although burning at the stake was common in Europe at the time, in England those convicted of witchcraft were executed on the gallows.

Matthew Hopkins led witch and witch hunts in England. — Photo: BBC/GETTY IMAGES

In the 1640s, during the chaos caused by the English Civil War, witch hunter Matthew Hopkins emerged, accompanied by his colleague John Stearne.

Known as the “general discoverer of wizards”, Hopkins traveled to villages in the East Anglia region, often invited by concerned locals to hear their suspicions.

With his assistants, he looked for the so-called “witch mark”, also known as a “teat”, on the body of accused, from which “family members” were believed to suck blood.

Such “familiars”, who were half human and half demon, were believed to keep company with witches or wizards – the creatures appeared in the forms of a frog, ferret or cat.

Hopkins kept the suspicion – or suspect – of witchcraft under observation for days to see if his “familiar” animal would come his way. The conduct ended up functioning as a sleep deprivation mechanism, designed to break a suspect’s resistance and make him confess.

The witch hunter also used the swimming test, which involved tying the suspect’s big toes to the suspect’s toes and tossing him into the water, submerged. It was believed that a witch – or wizard – could float, as she was rejected by pure water. If the suspect was innocent, he would sink.

At that time, women were considered more vulnerable to the temptations of the Devil. Some were particularly vulnerable to accusations of witchcraft due to the absence of protection in a patriarchal society.

However, while most people accused of witchcraft at the time of the Matthew Hopkins persecution were women, in other parts of Europe more men were persecuted as witches. Some also ended up victims of the hunt carried out by Hopkins in England.

Elderly clergyman John Lowes was accused of witchcraft in his hometown of Brandenston in the Suffolk region. He was examined by Hopkins, who said he found two teats on his head and a third under his tongue.

Under torture, he confessed to having six family members, whom he allegedly ordered to sink a ship, killing 14 men on board. Although he later withdrew his confession, on 27 August 1645 Lowes was hanged in the town of Bury St Edmunds.

Opposition to Hopkins’ actions, however, grew. Several people began to condemn his methods. His influence waned, and he eventually died at home in 1647 after becoming ill.

In total, across England, around 250 people were investigated on charges of witchcraft during the Hopkins hunt. About 100 of them were convicted.

It was a short and tragic period in the country’s history. In the 16th and 17th centuries, many people believed in the need for witch (and wizard) hunts to protect their communities. These persecutions, however, can also be seen as a way of blaming vulnerable people for the difficulties of the time.

Today we live in a very different world, but has the witch-hunt mentality really disappeared? We still tend to accept easy answers to complex problems.

Social media fuels both conspiracy theories and public humiliation of people. Fear and uncertainty continue to be used to turn vulnerable sectors of society into scapegoats.

Although the context is different, it seems that witch hunts are still alive and well.