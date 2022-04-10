three new features that will be released soon and that will change the way we use the app – Metro World News Brasil

Three new features coming soon that will change the way we use the WhatsApp messaging app.

The novelties will be released for Android and iOS operating systems in 2022. Check all the details:

This is how the new feature that will be released soon in the WhatsApp app will work

After slowly rolling out the ability to react to messages to some Android beta testers, WhatsApp is now testing a new tweak to the novelty ahead of the official launch.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, it was initially defined that it would be possible to choose between 6 different emojis: Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad and Thank you.

However, some users wanted more emojis to use as reactions, and WhatsApp is finally working on a new version that offers more reactions for a future app update.

As you can see in a screenshot, WhatsApp plans to add a new plus button to the reaction bar in a future update.

After tapping the new plus button, the user will be able to react to the message by choosing a different emoji.

What new reactions will be available? There is no evidence in the app that would allow us to understand which new set of emojis will be added.

However, as pointed out by the page, if we look at Facebook Messenger and Instagram, it is possible to choose any emoji: probably WhatsApp will also allow us to choose any emoji.

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

WhatsApp prepares new change that should displease users

After announcing new voice memo tools for all users, the WhatsApp messaging app is also enabling some important restrictions.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetinfo, there are limitations when resending messages already forwarded to other group chats.

The change (still in development) was identified in a beta update for the Android and iOS operating systems.

As you can see in a screenshot, it is no longer allowed to send shared messages to more than one chat group at the same time.

According to the site, the change is an additional way to limit spam and misinformation in the messaging app, especially fake news.

The new rules for forwarding messages only apply to messages that have already been forwarded. Check out how it will look:

Limitation of forwarded messages (WABetaInfo)

Ability to share media files up to 2GB.

As you well know, it is not possible to share media files larger than 100 MB because this is the current limit in the messaging app.

However, this limitation could change very soon, as recently detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp is starting a small test in the last few days, and with that some users can already share media files of up to 2GB (a significant increase).

However, it is still unclear whether WhatsApp plans to roll out the same feature to more people in the future, as this is a limited test. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

With information from Wabetainfo website