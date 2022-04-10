Ukraine Says Russia Has Lost Around 19,000 Soldiers to War | World

Reproduction / OHF News – 03.04.2022 Destruction in the suburbs of Kiev, Ukraine

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security estimates that around 19,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the invasion of Ukrainian territory by President Vladimir Putin’s troops on February 24.

The data, however, has not been confirmed by official Russian sources.

Also according to Ukraine, there was a loss of military equipment on the Russian side, including 700 tanks, 333 artillery systems, 1,891 armored vehicles, 108 missile and volley firing systems, 55 air defense means, 150 aircraft and 135 helicopters.

The Russians, according to Ukrainian sources, also had other equipment destroyed, including 1,361 units of motor vehicles, 7 ships/boats, 76 tanks, 112 drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, 25 units of special equipment, 4 missile system launchers. operational and tactical.

This week, Russia admitted to having suffered “significant” losses of soldiers from the war in Ukraine. “We have significant troop losses and it is a great tragedy for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the British channel. Sky News,

but without citing numbers.

When asked about the data, Peskov declined to respond to the question, saying the country’s death toll has yet to be “double-confirmed”.

Earlier, on March 25, Putin had also acknowledged the loss of 1,351 soldiers and that another 3,825 had been wounded since the start of the conflict.