Under lockdown, Shanghai registers 25,000 new cases of covid

Local government tries to reassure residents that bottlenecks in the supply of food and essential items will be alleviated; city ​​has 26.3 million inhabitants

Shanghai registered almost 25,000 new cases of covid-19 this Sunday (10.Apr.2022).

Of the local cases reported in Shanghai on Sunday, 1,006 were symptomatic and 23,937 were classified as asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

The state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday (April 9) that the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center has been put into use. There are 50,000 beds spread over 600,000 square meters.

The Chinese city held on Saturday new round of mass testing of covid. The metropolis of 26.3 million inhabitants has been experiencing an outbreak of the disease for about 1 month.

ZERO TOLERANCE

The “zero tolerance” policy adopted by China prevents Chinese citizens from speaking out from the windows and balconies of their homes.

In a video posted on twittera government drone appears saying “Please comply with COVID rules. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Don’t open the window to sing“.



“Of course, the Chinese government does not allow protests or singing on balconies. And, of course, a government drone appears: ‘please obey the covid rules. ***control your soul’s desire for freedom***. Don’t open the window to sing’. Yes, the drone actually said that,” epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding said on Twitter.

LACK OF FOOD

With the lockdown, supermarkets were closed and only health professionals, volunteers, delivery people or people with special permission can move freely around the city.

One of the measures adopted for the distribution of food in the restricted areas is the delivery of food. According to BBCthe overload of services has made it difficult for food to arrive, especially in more remote regions.

While Chinese authorities say they are looking for ways to increase the supply of food supplies and medical care, there are reports of people eating just one meal a day.