Understand why Finland is at the top of the international happiness ranking

In Finland, a man catches a salmon. The fish is big, but 2cm smaller than the rule says. He releases the animal into the water. Nobody is watching, there is no supervision. He just returns the fish “because if everyone fishes like this, in the future there will be no shortage”.

The story is quoted by data scientist Sara Kfouri Koskinen, who is married to the Finnish fisherman and has lived in the country for 4 years. This is just one example of a list she counts when asked about honesty in those cold lands. Forgot your cell phone on the market? Returned on time. Lost your glove on the street? It hangs at eye level in the same spot. Did you make an online purchase? Take it from the mailbox and leave the money there. The door of the house? always unlocked. Did you hear a compliment? It’s real.

“Honesty is one of the things I like best here. Relationships are much more frank, they speak their mind, there is no game. This all brings security to my personal and professional life. I feel protected by a sense of community. Honesty brings me tranquility and peace,” says Koskinen.

Honesty is not just a requirement for government officials, but an idea that permeates the population and creates a strong sense of community. And all that security is good for your health.

The report makes us understand why the concept enters as one of the criteria in the ranking of the happiest countries in the world, in which Finland won, a few days ago, for the 5th year in a row. According to experts, social support, honesty and generosity would be the keys to this well-being.

The World Happiness Report, now in its 10th year, is based on people’s own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data. It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on a three-year average.

Northern Europeans dominated the top spots, with Denmark in 2nd, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Afghanistan was in last place (the ranking was drawn up before the invasion of Ukraine).

A study done with 110 people by the University of Notre Dame, in the United States, showed that people who managed to reduce the number of lies they tell in everyday life reported significant improvement in physical and mental health in the period. For example, when participants told three fewer bland lies than in the other weeks, they experienced four fewer mental health complaints, such as feeling tense or melancholy, and three fewer physical complaints, such as headaches.

One of the advantages reported by the volunteers was not having to deal with the stress and anxiety generated by a lie, as people often need to remember what they said or even tell a new lie to keep the original one.

For psychiatrist Guilherme Spadini, honesty brings good things to society as a whole, such as security, less anxiety and fear, and this impacts physical and mental health:

— This thing about the person being able to get along, the trickster, brings individual gains and in the short term. The gain of living in a place where you don’t wait all the time that someone will trick you is infinitely greater.

But he reinforces that there is also a personal aspect of how being honest can contribute to individual well-being.

— When honesty is seen as a personal virtue, it brings well-being, because it comes to be seen as a strength of character, and that has a very close association with happiness. Not with the idea of ​​a state of pleasure, but the ability to face difficult moments and still have an inner strength,” explains Spadini.

Lead author of the University of Notre Dame study, Anita Kelly, says the average person lies 11 times in a day. According to her, “being honest is a process”, but it’s worth it: “You may need to go back and correct some of the things that come out of your mouth. But don’t let that discourage you. You will get there with practice and you will find yourself becoming more humble, open to learning and less sensitive to rejection. To the extent that you experience it, you will have profound health benefits.”