Unprecedented outbreak of hepatitis in children puts international scientific community on alert

In England, there were about 60 cases of hepatitis in children under 10 years old and in Scotland, 11 more children were hospitalized.

Published on 09/04/2022, at 17:14 Reproduction / Brazilian Medical Federation Redaction

A mysterious wave of hepatitis cases in children has parents in the UK on high alert. Health chiefs have no idea what caused dozens of children to be afflicted with inflammatory liver disease. So far, about 60 cases have been reported in the country, all affecting children under the age of 10, according to a report in the British newspaper “Daily Mail!.

According to the O Globo portal, 11 children in Scotland also contracted the disease. Of these, those who were hospitalized were aged between one and five years. Hepatitis A to E, five common types of viral infections that cause the disease, were not detected in any of the cases.

UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections Meera Chand said “investigations into a wide range of potential causes are ongoing, including possible links to infectious diseases”.

“We are working with partners to raise awareness among healthcare professionals so that any other children who may be affected can be identified early and appropriate testing performed,” Meera said.

Jaundice, skin with a yellow color that is more easily seen on the whites of the eyes, is one of the symptoms of the disease and parents are being advised to contact a health professional as soon as they notice abnormalities. Other signs can be dark urine, pale gray stools, and itchy skin. Infected people may also experience muscle and joint pain, fever and tiredness.

When hepatitis is transmitted by a virus, it is usually caused by consumption of food and drink contaminated with the feces of an infected person, or through sexual contact or through blood.

Nicholas Phin, the organization’s director of public health, said the investigation was in its early stages. “If you have a child who shows signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is more easily seen in the whites of the eyes, parents should contact their doctor or other healthcare provider. We continue to investigate these cases and will provide more updates as they become available,” said Phin.

