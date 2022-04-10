US Will Give Ukraine More Weapons to Fight Russia, Says National Security Adviser | Ukraine and Russia

The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West.

Sullivan said the Biden administration will send more weapons to prevent Russia from taking more territory and targeting civilians, attacks that Washington has classified as war crimes.

“We are going to give Ukraine the weapons it needs to defeat the Russians and stop them from taking more cities and towns where they commit these crimes,” Sullivan said on ABC News’ “This Week” show.

Moscow has rejected allegations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries.

Sullivan further said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that the United States was “working day and night to deliver its own weapons and organizing and coordinating the delivery of weapons from many other countries.”

“Guns are arriving every day, including today,” he said.

The United States has sent $1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, the White House said last week.

Weapons shipments included Stinger defensive anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as ammunition and armor.