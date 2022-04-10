





Video shows despair of passengers at train station targeted by attack (Cover) Photo: cms / cms

A video released by Reuters shows the despair of passengers after the Russian attack on the Kramatorsk train station in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Friday (8).

At least 50 people died and more than 80 were injured after two missiles hit the site, according to Ukrainian officials.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said thousands of people were at the station at the time of the attack and that many of the injured were in serious condition. “They wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to reach as many civilians as possible,” he said. Kyrylenko posted a photograph showing several bodies on the floor alongside piles of suitcases and other luggage.

AFP journalists in the city also claimed to have seen the bodies of at least 20 people covered in plastic in the vicinity of the station.

Missile fragments with the words “for our children” in Russian were spotted next to the main building.

The Kramatorsk station was a key point for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee ahead of an expected intensification of the Russian offensive in the region.









exchange of accusations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the train station attack showed “unlimited evil”.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied the attack. “All statements made by representatives of the nationalist regime in Kiev about a ‘rocket attack’ allegedly conducted by Russia on April 8 on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk are provocative and absolutely false,” it said in a statement.

“We emphasize that Tochka-U tactical missile fragments found near the Kramatorsk train station and released by witnesses are used only by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he claimed.



