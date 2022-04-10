Wave of hepatitis in children alerts scientific community | Health

Testalize.me / Unsplash Mysterious hepatitis outbreak worries Britons

A mysterious wave of hepatitis cases in children has parents in the UK on high alert. Health chiefs have no idea what caused dozens of children to be afflicted with inflammatory liver disease. So far, about 60 cases have been reported in the country, all affecting children under the age of 10, according to a report in the British newspaper. “Daily Mail”

.

Investigations are also ongoing into what triggered the condition in 11 young people in Scotland. There, the patients — who were hospitalized — were between one and five years old.

Hepatitis A to E, five common types of viral infections that cause the disease, were not detected in any of the cases.

Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), said that “investigations into a wide range of potential causes are ongoing, including possible links to infectious diseases”.

“We are working with partners to raise awareness among healthcare professionals so that any other children who may be affected can be identified early and appropriate testing performed,” Meera said.

Covid, as well as a “variety of other infections”, are being considered to be the cause, the UKHSA told MailOnline. But there is no link to vaccination because the most affected children are too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

Meera added that parents have been reminded to be aware of the symptoms of jaundice – including skin with a yellow tinge that is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes – and to contact a healthcare professional as soon as they notice abnormalities.

The UKHSA declined to provide a breakdown of where the cases are located. Hepatitis usually has no noticeable symptoms — but it can include dark urine, pale gray stools, itchy skin, and yellowing of the eyes and skin. Infected people may also experience muscle and joint pain, fever and tiredness.

When hepatitis is transmitted by a virus, it is usually caused by consumption of food and drink contaminated with the feces of an infected person, or through sexual contact or through blood.

In Scotland, health chiefs said the number of cases in such a short period of time, combined with the geographic spread and severity of the disease, was “unusual”. There are currently no clear causes for the cases detected in Lanarkshire, Tayside, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Fife.

The 11 cases hospitalized in Scotland since March are more than the average of seven to eight cases of non-A to E hepatitis recorded in the country each year. And Public Health Scotland said no clear connection between the cases had been identified.

Nicholas Phin, the organization’s director of public health, said the investigation was in its early stages.

“If you have a child who shows signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is more easily seen on the whites of the eyes, parents should contact their doctor or other health care provider. We continue to investigate these cases and We will provide more updates as they become available,” Phin said.