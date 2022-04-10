‘we stole Russian fuel to avoid catastrophe’

Yogita Limaye – From BBC News in Chernobyl (Ukraine)

posted on 04/09/2022 13:36



Engineer Valeriy Semonov said he struggled to find fuel to keep generator running – (credit: BBC)

The former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine was taken over by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion. Now it’s back in Ukraine’s control. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye is among the first journalists to see Chernobyl since the Russians left:

On the afternoon of February 24, Russian forces surrounded Chernobyl with tanks and armored vehicles, entering Ukraine from the Belarusian border, just 16 km away.

About 170 Ukrainian national guards protecting the factory were taken to the basement and held captive there. Russian soldiers then searched the facility for weapons and explosives.

Engineers, supervisors and other technicians were allowed to continue working. Over the next two days, teams from the Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom were brought in.

The Chernobyl team was keen to keep track of maintenance at the site – it’s not a functioning power station, but radioactive waste is stored at the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. Billions of dollars have been spent since the 1986 accident to clean up and contain more contamination. If on-site conditions are not monitored properly, there is a high risk of the release of nuclear material.

“They (Russians) wanted to know how the facility was run. They wanted information about all the procedures, documents and operations. I was scared because the questioning was constant and sometimes forced,” said Oleksandr Lobada, radiation safety supervisor at season.

BBC Oleksandr Lobada says the Russians who took Chernobyl wanted full details on the site’s management



On the top floor of the power plant’s main building are the key rooms from which the site is controlled, located on either side of a long, narrow passage. Some of the rooms were locked. When the Russians couldn’t find the keys, they broke into the rooms, cutting off the part of the door where the lock was fitted.

“We had to constantly negotiate with them and strive not to offend them, so they would allow our people to manage the facilities,” said engineer Valeriy Semonov.

When the station’s power was cut for three days, Valeriy said he struggled to find fuel to keep the generator running, even resorting to stealing some from the Russians.

“If we had lost energy, it could have been catastrophic,” explained Oleksandr. “Radioactive material could have been released. The scale of it, you can imagine. I wasn’t scared for my life. I was scared of what would happen if I wasn’t there monitoring the plant. a tragedy for humanity.”

The area behind the plant called “Red Forest” is one of the most radioactive places on Earth. Drone footage released by the Ukrainian military shows Russian soldiers dug trenches and even stayed there. This was also confirmed to the BBC by station officials.

It is evidence of how little soldiers knew about nuclear safety.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy agency, said Russian soldiers were exposed to “significant doses” of radiation.

Outside the sarcophagus protecting the damaged nuclear reactor, Russian soldiers piled sandbags behind which they could hide if attacked. Valeriy scoffed at this, saying that the Ukrainian military would not dream of shooting at a nuclear reactor.

In the basement of the main building are the dormitories that have been completely looted. The floor is littered with rugs, mattresses, clothes, shoes and other personal belongings of the Ukrainian national guard that was kept there. Chernobyl officials say Russian soldiers looted what they could when they left and also took members of the national guard with them.

BBC Rooms where members of the Ukrainian National Guard were held captive are filled with rugs, mattresses, clothes, shoes and other personal belongings.



“We managed to keep the place safe. But it’s worrying that they took 169 of our soldiers,” Valeriy said.

It is not confirmed where the men are being held, but the Chernobyl team believes they are in Russia.

Petro Poroshenko, the former president of Ukraine, visited Chernobyl on Friday with food and other supplies for the plant’s personnel. Access to it has just been opened via an alternate path. The bridge to Chernobyl was blown up to stop Russia’s advance.

BBC Petro Poroshenko, (left), former President of Ukraine, visited Chernobyl shortly after access was reopened



Poroshenko has a wake-up call for the world.

“Are we sure that tomorrow Russian troops cannot show up here? My answer would be no. Putin is completely unpredictable. And nuclear smoke is not limited by borders. It can reach Eastern Europe, Central Europe and even Great Britain.” . The risk of contamination of Europe is very high while Russia continues this war.”

Additional reporting by Imogen Anderson.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!