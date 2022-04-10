What it’s like to deal with bipolar: ‘It doesn’t limit me, but it’s hard to talk about it’ – 04/09/2022

“Being bipolar has never been a limiting factor in my life. I’m a doctor, a university professor, I’m doing a master’s degree, I’m married. But I’m very afraid of the social stigma of the disease. It’s very difficult to talk about it with people”, says Juliana*, 29 , who has bipolar affective disorder.

There is a lot of misinformation about the psychiatric problem, she says. While in some environments the subject is not taken seriously, in others it feels like having a terrible disease. “Laymen tend to have the idea that it’s a serious illness in which the person changes their mind from one hour to the next and on the same day they’re laughing they’re crying, full of impulsiveness. And there’s always the jokes about being bipolar, as if it were a joke”, he says.

The barrier of misinformation gets in the way even when Juliana is willing to talk about her problem and explain the situation to someone. As a rule, people do not believe it and try to mischaracterize her report. “I always hear that it’s not possible for me to have that, as if it’s something offensive. Or it’s common for me to hear ‘Yeah, well, I’m a little bipolar too, see?’. It’s complicated. Then I let it go. “

According to Milena França, a psychiatrist and professor at the UPE (University of Pernambuco), there is still prejudice when it comes to mental health. “Everyone talks about diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, but little is said about psychiatry, mental disorders. Everyone gives advice to their dermatologist, their endocrinologist, their cardiologist, but I doubt recommending a psychiatrist, because they don’t want to expose . We have to change that”, says

What is bipolar disorder?

It is a mental disorder characterized by two poles, says França: the depressive and the euphoric, in which mania or hypomania are. Symptoms manifest with variations from person to person, including intensity, but following determining criteria.

In the depressive pole, the symptoms are the same as those of depression, that is, sadness, loss of pleasure in activities they like, easy crying, prostration, change in sleep and food (for more or less, in both cases ).

On the other hand, mania is a state in which thinking is accelerated, the person sleeps little, because they have too much energy, talks excessively, can lose self-censorship and do things considered inappropriate, says Daniel Vasques, a psychiatrist at the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo. Paul. “To make a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, you use either the symptom picture of mania as a criterion, or the picture of hypomania, which is the slightly weaker manifestation of mania,” he says.

In hypomania, the person becomes a little more talkative, a little more euphoric, more irritable, sleeps less, but it doesn’t bring as much trouble to her life at that moment. The problem may come later, when she becomes depressed or becomes aware of inappropriate things she has done.

Another type of episode is the mixed one, also called the dysphoric phase, which can occur in the depressive or euphoric phase. “The symptoms are irritability, aggression, intolerance, impatience. For anything the person is already arguing, it makes a storm in a glass of water, especially if contradicted,” says França.

One classification divides those with bipolar disorder into two groups. In Type I, which is more severe, the mania phase is clear, with exaggerated, impactful, easy-to-perceive changes in behavior, which can lead to psychotic episodes (losing contact with reality) and requiring hospitalization.

In Type II, milder, hypomania occurs, with milder symptoms, in which the change in behavior exists, but to a lesser degree, and may go unnoticed by those closest to it. And by not attracting attention, it ends up making diagnosis difficult. In Type II are concentrated 77% of bipolar, and in Type I, 23%.

It is important to remember that bipolar disorder has a genetic component as a strong risk factor. Those who have a first-degree relative with the disease have a 10 times greater risk of developing it.

Diagnosis can take 10 years

Bipolar-type depression is often confused with depressions of another nature (unipolar) and usually only reveals itself with the onset of a manic or hypomanic episode, which can take years to occur. As an aggravating factor, according to Daniel Vasques, there is the fact that commonly used antidepressants cannot be administered in the treatment of bipolar depression. “Let’s say the antidepressant works too much for these people. If I give an antidepressant to a bipolar depressed person, they go into the euphoria phase; they move from one pole to another.”

Bipolar disorder is considered difficult for doctors to identify and delay in diagnosis can have serious implications. According to the medical literature, it takes about 10 years for the disorder to be diagnosed, says Milena França. This is a cause for concern, since bipolar disorder is constituted, in a simplified description, in inflammatory processes in the nerve cells of the brain, the neurons, and if left untreated, can lead to cognitive losses. “The longer without treatment in the acute, depressive or euphoric phase, there is loss of neurons, leading to consequences, such as emotional, memory, attention and executive function alterations”, says França.

In Juliana’s case, the diagnosis was received four years after the onset of mild and recurrent depression, which had affected her since she was 18 years old. Bipolar Type II, she says that her episodes of hypomania were not noticed when they occurred. “Because I have a more lively personality, they ended up being overlooked, including for me. But I remember that between the ages of 19, 20, I had this increase in energy, less need for sleep, this feeling of ‘I can handle everything ‘. And then I overworked myself, slept little, drove carelessly. People think you’re just more excited, more productive, more clueless, but eventually you do some harm.”

She believes that her life could have been better with the diagnosis earlier, as she thinks she had losses. “But you can’t go back in time, so I’ve come to terms with it,” she says. On the other hand, having discovered the cause of the old depressions allowed her to have the appropriate treatment, with better results. Other changes came in her lifestyle, such as care to prevent crises of the disorder.

Juliana understood, for example, that in her case the night shift at the hospital where she worked was not something feasible, as she felt sick for several days on each shift to recover and adjust her sleep again. Likewise, she has stopped drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, as it can be quite harmful for bipolar. “I accepted these particularities and along with the appropriate medication there was a very big difference in my treatment. It improved a lot, but I also understand the chronicity of the thing. It is a management, but there is no cure”.

For acquaintances who praise her current state, she says she makes clear the effort involved. “I tell people that I’m doing very well, yes. But it takes a lot of effort, an investment for me to be well. I’m in therapy, going to the psychiatrist, I don’t go to the night shift, I don’t drink anymore. So I’m fine, but I I’m taking care of myself too.”

About the ups and downs to deal with on a daily basis, Juliana says that she tries to manage within the limits of the disease. “These are periods. In general, between crises, my life is good. There are periods when I am very well, I suffer like everyone else does. , normal. You don’t have this thing of giant oscillations throughout the day when you are well”, he says.

She still has weekly psychological follow-up and with a psychiatrist regularly. When she notices any signs that she is not well, she seeks help. “I reinforce with the care of family and friends and I get better, because I feel that I have a lot of support and even when I get sick I have a lot of people to help me.”

*Name changed to preserve character identity.