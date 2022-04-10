Why Canada decided to ban the purchase of real estate by foreigners

Country faces growing problem of access to housing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that foreigners would be banned from buying property in the country for the next two years.

The measure, according to Trudeau, is an attempt to stabilize prices in the real estate market in the country, which faces one of the biggest problems of access to housing in the world. The ban exempts foreigners who have permanent residence in the country and students and workers coming from other countries.

In the last year alone, prices have increased by more than 20%, bringing the average sale value of properties to 817 thousand Canadian dollars (US$ 650 thousand or more than R$ 3 million), equivalent to more than nine times the average income. annual family.

Specialists assess, however, that the ban is not a decisive solution to the problem, and that the country also needs initiatives to increase the offer of real estate.

