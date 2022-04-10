Windows 11: Microsoft claims that changing the taskbar location is not important

The Redmond company has been holding a question and answer session on YouTube where engineers together with other teams related to the system answer questions about the latest updates and features present in Windows 11. In one of the last sessions, one of the topics discussed was the possibility of move the bar.

If you’re a Windows 11 user and you miss the ability to move the system’s taskbar to either side of the screen, as you have since the earliest versions of the operating system, the news is not good.

According to Microsoft, the current taskbar was made completely from scratch, discarding the one we saw until the previous version of the OS. As a result, developers had to decide which features should be fully operational with release and which features weren’t worth the effort; and unfortunately the possibility of moving the bar fell into the ones that weren’t worth it.

Tali Roth, Director of Product at Microsoft, explained the situation (in direct translation):

When it comes to something like being able to move the taskbar to different locations on the screen, there are several challenges. When you think about having the taskbar on the right or on the left, suddenly the ebb and the work that all apps have to do to understand the environment is huge.





And when you look at the data, while we know there’s a pool of people who love it this way and, like, really appreciate it, we also recognize that this sea of ​​users is very small compared to the pool of other people who are asking for other features. . So, for the moment, we continue to focus on the things that generate the most annoyance.





It’s one of those things that we’re still looking into, and we’ll continue to seek feedback, but at the moment we don’t have a plan or a set date for when we should, or if we should, actually build the side taskbar.

Despite the explanation given by the company employee and the logic of the argument being relatively easy to understand – after all, Microsoft has to rely on the opinion of all users of the system and not just a small community of enthusiasts, there are controversies.

On the Feedback HUB, Microsoft’s platform designed to receive feedback and feature suggestions for Windows, the taskbar-related topic is the most voted, with 17,600 likes and 1,200 comments; which, in addition to contradicting Roth’s statement, indicates that a wide range of users – including non-enthusiasts – expect the return of lost functionality.

With that, unless Microsoft has another way to gather the opinion of its users, it is difficult to understand the company’s position in not starting work on the feature as soon as possible. Fortunately, third-party developers already work on the company’s failure and offer the resource through their applications (as is the case with Start11).

For those interested in the possibility of seeing the company’s team answering questions about the system, the aforementioned video can be seen in its entirety (in English) below: