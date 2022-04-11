13-year-old becomes a millionaire in less than a year after selling NFTs

A 13-year-old girl became a millionaire after selling NFTs of her digital artwork within a year. Photo: Reproduction / OpenSea

Nyla Hayes, a 13-year-old American artist, became a multi-millionaire in less than ten months by selling her digital art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The girl produces portraits of women with elongated necks. She claims that she started selling some of her more than 3,000 works in the form of NFT after the encouragement of her uncle and mother.

The most expensive token ever sold by the young artist was a hand-drawn, computer-generated collectible drawing of 3,333 women. The work was sold for 4 ETH, equivalent to US$ 11,737, around R$ 55 thousand at the current price.

The portraits made by Hayes represent women of different skin tones, hairstyles, makeup and accessories.

The only similarity in the design is the elongated neckline, which comes from his fascination with brontosaurus dinosaurs.

In January of this year, the young artist sold a portrait of Frida Kahlo for $4,922.92. This week, a work called ‘World of Women Galaxy #21245’ sold for $6,783.92.

According to Hayes, her drawings “represent diversity and women from around the world. The goal is to make people comfortable in their own skin and to make young women feel empowered for being themselves.”

So far, all art produced and traded has generated 1,394 ETH, equivalent to US$5.8 million, in primary and secondary sales, based on last Monday’s ether pricing.

Hayes also earned 382 ETH, around US$1.61 million, or R$7.6 million, in primary sales before expenses for the production of the works.