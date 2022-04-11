3 Scenarios: How War in Ukraine Could Escalate and Engage NATO

Frank Gardner

Defense ministers from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) met in Brussels (Belgium) last week to discuss how far they should go in supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

The challenge for the alliance throughout this war has been to understand how to give the country enough military support to defend itself without getting involved in the conflict and, consequently, find itself at war with Russia.

The Ukrainian government has been explicit in its pleas for help. If it is to have any chance of preventing the next Russian attack on the eastern Donbas region, it says, it urgently needs a resupply of Javelin (portable anti-tank missile launcher), NLAW (light anti-tank weapon), as well as anti-tank missiles. and Stinger and Starstreak anti-aircraft that your forces are already using in this war.

Shipments are coming. But Ukraine wants more.

It wants tanks, warplanes, drones and advanced missile air defense systems to combat Russia’s growing use of air strikes and long-range missiles that are constantly depleting Ukraine’s strategic stockpiles of fuel and other essentials.

So what exactly – many people might ask – is stopping NATO from going further?

The answer is the possibility of an escalation. The risk of Russia resorting to the use of tactical (i.e. short-range) nuclear weapons or the conflict spreading beyond Ukraine’s borders into a wider European war is constantly on the minds of Western leaders, and in this case, there’s a lot at stake.

President Putin reminded the world at the start of this war that Russia is a nuclear power and that it was moving its strategic nuclear deterrent to a higher degree of readiness.

The US did not follow suit as it did not detect movement of Russian nuclear warheads out of their safe storage bunkers. But Putin’s message was received. What he was effectively communicating was, “Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal, so don’t think you can tell us what to do.”

Russian military doctrine opens up the possibility of early use of low-yield tactical nuclear warheads on the battlefield in the face of Western countries’ aversion to nuclear weapons that have not been used for 77 years.

NATO strategic planners fear that once this nuclear taboo is broken, even if the damage is limited to a target located on the Ukrainian battlefield, then the risk of escalation to a catastrophic nuclear conflict between Russia and the West inevitably increases. .

Czech Republic sent T-72 tanks to Ukraine

And yet, with each atrocity seemingly committed by Russian soldiers, NATO’s resolve hardens and its inhibitions fade. The Czech Republic has already sent Soviet-era T-72 tanks, admittedly outdated, but they are the first NATO country to do so. Slovakia is sending its S300 air defense missile systems.

Both moves would have seemed unlikely and risky when this war began.

MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defense Committee of the British Parliament, is one of those who believes Putin is bluffing when he raises the specter of nuclear weapons and argues that NATO should be doing more.

“We’ve been very cautious with the weapons systems we’re willing to provide,” he says. “We need a more robust attitude. We are giving the Ukrainians enough to survive but not enough to win, and that must change.”

So how exactly could this Russia-Ukraine war turn into a conflict involving other European countries and dragging down NATO?

There are a number of potential scenarios that will undoubtedly occupy the minds of defense ministries in European countries. Here are just three of them:

1. A NATO-supplied anti-ship missile fired by Ukrainian forces in Odesa hits and sinks a Russian warship in the Black Sea, with the loss of nearly 100 sailors and dozens of marines. A death toll of that magnitude in a single attack would be unprecedented and Putin would be under pressure to respond somehow.

two. A Russian strategic missile attack targets a convoy of supplies of military equipment crossing a NATO country such as Poland or Slovakia into Ukraine. If the casualties were on the NATO side of the border, it could trigger Article 5 of the NATO constitution, bringing the entire alliance to the defense of the attacked country.

3. Amid fierce fighting in Donbas, an industrial facility explodes, resulting in the release of toxic chemical gases. While this has already occurred, there have been no reported deaths. But if it results in the kind of mass casualties seen in Syria’s use of poison gas in the Ghouta and if it turns out to be deliberately caused by Russian forces, NATO would be forced to respond.

It is entirely possible that none of these scenarios will materialize.

But while Western nations have shown a rare degree of unity in the strength of their reaction to Russia’s invasion, there are indications that they are merely being reactive and not thinking about what the endgame should be.

“The bigger strategic question,” says one of Britain’s most senior military officials, who asks not to be named, “is whether our government is engaged in crisis management or real strategy.” That would require thinking it through to the end, he adds.

“What we’re trying to achieve here is to give Ukraine all the help we can without getting into World War III. The problem is that Putin is a better poker player than we are.”

Representative Tobias Ellwood agrees. “Russia does this (threat of escalation) very effectively. And we are scared. We have lost the ability to control escalation.”